Police arrest Oregon man for brandishing knife on Amtrak

Police arrested a 31-year-old Portland, Oregon, man after he allegedly brandished a knife on an Amrtak train Saturday.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Timothy Isaiah Thomas, 31, was a passenger on an Amtrak route when he threatened Amtrak staff with a knife and attempted to force entry into a secured portion of the train.
The train was stopped by Amtrak staff east of Oakdale. Thomas exited the train on his own and walked away from the scene.
Support Local Journalism
Thomas was located a short time later walking westbound on Hwy. 12-16 by a Wisconsin State Patrol officer. Thomas was arrested and booked into the Monroe County Jail.
No one on the train was injured during this incident.
This incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office, Canadian Pacific Police Service and Amtrak Police.
1901: German writing class
1901: Burns Fruit House
1903: Shoe repair shop
1907: Coren dry goods
1908: La Crosse Post Office
1909: Pettibone Park
1909: La Crosse Plow Co. construction
1909: President Taft's visit to La Crosse
1910: Wilson's Boarding House
1911: Downtown La Crosse
1911: Bangor school
1911: Lyric Theatre
1912: Passenger train
1913: La Crosse Rubber Mills
1914: Labor Day parade
1914 State Street firehouse in La Crosse
1915: Vintage truck with brooms
1915: The Frommes Chemical Co.
1916: La Crosse Normal School football team
1917: Downtown La Crosse parade
1917: MacDonald house
1917: Patriot's Day
1919: George Baier’s Grandad View Dairy Farm silo
1919: Billiards tournament at the La Crosse Club
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.