Police arrest Oregon man for brandishing knife on Amtrak

Police arrested a 31-year-old Portland, Oregon, man after he allegedly brandished a knife on an Amrtak train Saturday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Timothy Isaiah Thomas, 31, was a passenger on an Amtrak route when he threatened Amtrak staff with a knife and attempted to force entry into a secured portion of the train.

The train was stopped by Amtrak staff east of Oakdale. Thomas exited the train on his own and walked away from the scene.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Thomas was located a short time later walking westbound on Hwy. 12-16 by a Wisconsin State Patrol officer. Thomas was arrested and booked into the Monroe County Jail.

No one on the train was injured during this incident.

This incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office, Canadian Pacific Police Service and Amtrak Police.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.