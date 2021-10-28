Police arrest three young adults in theft and damage of Hatched Baby sculpture

The city of La Crosse announced Thursday that three young adults have been arrested in the theft and damage to the Hatched Baby sculpture in September.

Police said they arrested Caden M. Boge, 21, Matthew J. Reich, 20, and Victoria L. Rodewald, 22, for the incident, in which the face of the sculpture was stolen overnight outside of city hall. The sculpture, a gift from an artist from La Crosse's German Sister City, has since been deemed irreparable.

"The La Crosse Police Department has continued investigating and identified and arrested those responsible for damaging and stealing the face section of the sculpture," a statement from police and Mayor Mitch Reynolds said.

"We would like to thank those community members who came forward with information and tips in support of the investigation," it said.

Police discovered the blue face of the Hatched Baby, also commonly known as the "Blue Baby" was missing on the morning of Sept. 12, and later was found outside a home on King Street the next day.

The sculpture, a somewhat controversial blue baby head with a full set of teeth shown emerging from a cracked egg shell, had been dismembered in the theft, and its head was split in two and removed from its base, only the face taken.

While missing, photos of the face emerged online, showing the dismembered sculpture inside someone's home.

Police have referred felony charges for both Boge and Reich to the La Crosse County District Attorney's office, and each received signature bonds. Boge is facing charges of theft and possessing stolen property, while Reich faces charges of criminal damage to property and receiving stolen property.

Rodewald was only issued a citation for possessing stolen property.

This story was updated at 5:30 p.m. to clarify language in the incident.

