BLACK RIVER FALLS -- Police say a man stopped because of his erratic driving in a parking lot in Black River Falls was arrested for drunken driving for the sixth time.
Jeffery J. Klukas, 55, of Black River Falls was arrested after failing a field sobriety test and admitting to consuming alcohol, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
This is Klukas' sixth operating while intoxicated offense, according to authorities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.