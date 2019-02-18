Try 1 month for 99¢

BLACK RIVER FALLS -- Police say a man stopped because of his erratic driving in a parking lot in Black River Falls was arrested for drunken driving for the sixth time.

Jeffery J. Klukas, 55, of Black River Falls was arrested after failing a field sobriety test and admitting to consuming alcohol, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

This is Klukas' sixth operating while intoxicated offense, according to authorities.

