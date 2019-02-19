Monroe County authorities arrested two suspects accused of stealing a car and being subjects of an ongoing statewide mail theft and fraud investigation Sunday evening.
Jacob S. Williams and Sara A. Williams, both 27 with no permanent address, have been subjects of an ongoing, statewide mail theft and fraud investigation, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
A Monroe County deputy stopped to assist them after their vehicle “slid off the road, struck a mailbox and got stuck in the snow,” according to police. Jacob and Sara fled the scene while the deputy was gathering information about the crash.
The deputy located the vehicle a short distance up the road and discovered both suspects had fled on foot, authorities said.
More police joined the search and located the Williamses hiding in nearby barns.
Authorities executed a search warrant on the vehicle, which bore the wrong license plate and was stolen from Eau Claire, Wis. Police said they also recovered stolen property, mail from multiple areas in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
“Dozens of victims and potential victims have been identified, and investigators will be reaching out to those victims as they continue to gather more information,” the sheriff’s office.
The Williamses are in the Monroe County Jail and the sheriff's office expects additional charges.
