A La Crosse man was charged Thursday with dealing methamphetamine after police found more than half a pound of the drug in his possession earlier this week.

Eric J. Sobek, 44, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant after he was located at the Shadow Run Motel in Onalaska.

According to the complaint, Sobek had a switchblade in his pocket when he was taken into custody, as well as his phone, which flashed with a message from someone asking to buy meth when it was taken for evidence.

A search of his car revealed 233.5 grams of meth — more than half a pound — which is valued at between $5,000 and $7,000, in a safe in the backseat, as well as 5 grams in his backpack and 10 grams of meth in his hotel room, according to the complaint. He also had 147.5 grams of marijuana in his hotel room.

Police say Sobek also had just under $2,000 cash in his backpack and THC vaping cartridges in the safe in his car.

A search of his phone revealed several people asking to buy meth, according to the complaint.

Sobek was charged with possession with intent to deliver meth, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver THC, carrying concealed knife, misdemeanor bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender, in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

He was also charged Thursday with misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct and bail jumping in connection with a domestic disturbance around midnight July 10. Sobeck threw a hard plastic cup at a woman, pulled her hair and swore at her, according to the complaint.

Sobek has five other open cases for charges including theft, battery, intimidating a victim, bail jumping, resisting an officer. He also has a lengthy criminal history dating back to an August 1992 conviction for theft, and is on probation for misdemeanor battery.

Sobek remains jailed on a $25,000 cash bond ordered by Judge Gloria Doyle.

