A La Crosse man was charged Thursday with dealing methamphetamine after police found more than half a pound of the drug in his possession earlier this week.
Eric J. Sobek, 44, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant after he was located at the Shadow Run Motel in Onalaska.
According to the complaint, Sobek had a switchblade in his pocket when he was taken into custody, as well as his phone, which flashed with a message from someone asking to buy meth when it was taken for evidence.
A search of his car revealed 233.5 grams of meth — more than half a pound — which is valued at between $5,000 and $7,000, in a safe in the backseat, as well as 5 grams in his backpack and 10 grams of meth in his hotel room, according to the complaint. He also had 147.5 grams of marijuana in his hotel room.
Police say Sobek also had just under $2,000 cash in his backpack and THC vaping cartridges in the safe in his car.
A search of his phone revealed several people asking to buy meth, according to the complaint.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Sobek was charged with possession with intent to deliver meth, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver THC, carrying concealed knife, misdemeanor bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender, in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
He was also charged Thursday with misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct and bail jumping in connection with a domestic disturbance around midnight July 10. Sobeck threw a hard plastic cup at a woman, pulled her hair and swore at her, according to the complaint.
Sobek has five other open cases for charges including theft, battery, intimidating a victim, bail jumping, resisting an officer. He also has a lengthy criminal history dating back to an August 1992 conviction for theft, and is on probation for misdemeanor battery.
Sobek remains jailed on a $25,000 cash bond ordered by Judge Gloria Doyle.
Joshua D. Johnson, 34, Holmen, was charged Sept. 19 with theft from a business setting. While working as a bookkeeper for a Holmen bar, Johnson stole $7,570.50 through forged checks and approving paychecks to himself for hours he had not worked over the course of two years, according to the complaint.
Jacob Hill
Susan Glenna
Susan D. Glenna, 48, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 19 with felony bail jumping. Glenna violated terms of her previous bond Sept. 7 when she drank alcohol, according to the complaint.
Jesse Baum
Geraldine Bjergum
Geraldine L. Bjergum, 74, was charged Sept. 19 with theft in a business setting. Bjergum withdrew $2,600 from another person’s bank account at several different casinos, according to the complaint.
Shane Lancour
Cameron Stanek
Cameron Stanek, 31, La Crosse, was charged with resisting an officer causing injury, three counts of felony bail jumping, two counts of resisting an officer, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor battery and two counts of disorderly conduct. Officers were called to Stanek’s residence for a welfare check July 22 and Stanek yelled at police and refused to follow instructions, despite a stun gun being used, and kicked and hit police, according to the complaint. He later broke a mug and television set at a local hospital. According to a second criminal complaint, Stanek fought with a relative Aug. 22, sticking the person with needles and punching them, then remained standing in the middle of the road in violation of police instructions.
Jared Williams
Rhonda Baskerville
Rhonda L. Baskerville, 42, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 17 with physical abuse to a child causing bodily harm and disorderly conduct. Baskerville punched a 12-year-old Aug. 30 and yelled at onlookers, according to the complaint.
Danielle Kempfer
Dylan Stika
Dylan E. Stika, 28, no permanent address, was charged Sept. 12 with disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse enhancer and felony bail jumping. Stika got into a loud argument Aug. 21 with a woman he was ordered to have no contact with through a previous bond, according to the complaint.
Eugene Spears Jr.
Jessica Kistner
Bridget Schoenfeld
William Peck
Natshoin Evans
Tanner Olds
Tyler Peterson
Kelly Knudston
Yahyaa Nizaam Kelly
Jacob Dolan
Aaron M. Schrader
Aaron M. Schrader, 28, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 5 with physical abuse of a child and misdemeanor bail jumping. A child told police Schrader hit him in the head and knocked him to the ground Aug. 19, according to the complaint.
Ryan Papenfuss
Ryan R. Papenfuss, 44, Onalaska, was charged Sept. 5 with uttering a forgery. Papenfuss deposited a forged and stolen check into his bank account in May, according to the complaint.
Tonya N. Novak
Tonya N. Novak, 28, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 5 with possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Novak had a fentanyl drug mixture and used needles in her car when she was pulled over Aug. 29 for driving erratically on Hwy. 35 in La Crosse, according to the complaint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.