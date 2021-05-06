 Skip to main content
Police chase ends with drug arrest in Jackson County
Police chase ends with drug arrest in Jackson County

A 33-year-old Black River Falls man was arrested Wednesday in Jackson County after a police chased reportedly ended with the discovery of multiple drugs.

Mikel J. Koller was referred to the Jackson County District Attorney for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, fleeing an officer, operating after revocation and bail jumping.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, police attempted to stop a vehicle operated by Koller in the town of Adams shortly after 3 p.m. for a registration violation. Koller reportedly failed to stop and passed multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone while leading police into Black River Falls. He eventually stopped the vehicle on his own and cooperated with law enforcement.

Police summoned a K9 unit for an exterior sniff of the vehicle. After a positive response, officers searched Koller's vehicle and reportedly found methamphetamine, heroin and prescription pills.

Koller had a revoked driving status, was out on bond for carrying a concealed weapon and has a history of illegal drug use, according to police.

Mikel Koller

Koller
Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

