A La Crosse man, who was apprehended after hiding in a crawl space, was arrested with help from a robot and a police dog.

Brett Reismann mug

Brett Reismann

Officers attempted to arrest Brett Reismann, 23, at his home at 1201 Fifth Ave. S. Saturday for a felony probation and parole warrant.

According to the La Crosse Police Department, someone at the home told officers that Reismann had retreated to the crawl space. Officers determined the 3-foot-tall space, which was poorly lit and under the entire house, was not safe to enter, and Reismann did not respond after being ordered to leave the cramped quarters.

A robot, designed to navigate small spaces and equipped with a camera, was used to locate Reismann at the far end of the crawl space, where he was pushed up between floor joists, according to authorities. Officers again ordered Reismann to leave the crawl space, and again he refused.

Next, officers sent in a police dog, Zeus, who quickly located the suspect. Authorities says Reismann surrendered as the dog was began to pull him from the crawl space.

Reismann is in the La Crosse County jail facing charges of resisting or obstructing an officer, battery, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.

He is next court appearance is set for March 22.

Police dog, robot help apprehend La Crosse man hiding in crawl space, authorities say

La Crosse police officers apprehend Brett Reismann, who has been hiding in a crawl space under his house in the 1200 block of Fifth Avenue South in La Crosse.
