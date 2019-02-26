Police dog, robot help apprehend La Crosse man hiding in crawl space, authorities say

A La Crosse man, who was apprehended after hiding in a crawl space, was arrested with help from a robot and a police dog.
Officers attempted to arrest Brett Reismann, 23, at his home at 1201 Fifth Ave. S. Saturday for a felony probation and parole warrant.
According to the La Crosse Police Department, someone at the home told officers that Reismann had retreated to the crawl space. Officers determined the 3-foot-tall space, which was poorly lit and under the entire house, was not safe to enter, and Reismann did not respond after being ordered to leave the cramped quarters.
A robot, designed to navigate small spaces and equipped with a camera, was used to locate Reismann at the far end of the crawl space, where he was pushed up between floor joists, according to authorities. Officers again ordered Reismann to leave the crawl space, and again he refused.
Next, officers sent in a police dog, Zeus, who quickly located the suspect. Authorities says Reismann surrendered as the dog was began to pull him from the crawl space.
Reismann is in the La Crosse County jail facing charges of resisting or obstructing an officer, battery, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.
He is next court appearance is set for March 22.
Christopher Easter
Bryant R. Matti
Joseph P. Daube
Michael R. Nelson
Robert W. Bailey
Karen L. Carter
Adarris D. Stasher
Shauna L. Herold
Trenton R. Burnstad
Mark D. Olson
Trevor A. Johnson
Steven S. McCurdy
Stanley J. Holte
Abraham C. Freitag
Devyn M. Schams
Kimberly M. Remen
Jovan D. McNell
Kevin J. Burch
Sean A. Ewing
Marcos J. Hernandez
Anthony John Adams
Anthony John Adams, 19, of Tomah, was charged Feb. 14 with obstructing an officer, causing that officer a soft-tissue injury. Early in the morning on Jan. 26, officers were dispatched to the 220 block of Ninth Street in La Crosse, where a man was unresponsive in a bathtub. When officers and emergency personnel attempted to help the man, a second man (Adams) locked them out of the bathroom, refusing their aid. After police removed the door, Adams argued and ultimately tussled with the officers, causing one of them a foot injury, according to the complaint.
Aaron D. Saul
Bret M. Richert
Darryl J. McConn
Jason R. Mueller
Jason R. Mueller, 46, of La Crosse, was charged Feb. 12 with possession and with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of illegally obtained prescription. Mueller was arrested after a police dog alerted authorities of drugs, according to the complaint.
Whitney J. Stark
Brian L. Ogren
Donald F. Greeno
Ronald W. Francis
Julie M. Dahlby
David J. Weber
Trevor A. Midtlien
Antwan L. King Sr.
Jason Bennett
Dustin D. Birnbaum
Jacob D. Peters
Charles D. Farmer
Dominic R. Hernandez
Sultan T. Mukhtar
Sultan T. Mukhtar, 20, of La Crosse, was charged Feb. 6 with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping. Mukhtar was arrested on a retail theft warrant. Police searched Mukhtar and discovered about 13 grams of marijuana, about 25 grams of crack cocaine and more than $800, according to the complaint.
Ryan J. Lemke
Cameron J. Padilla, Carl W. McCoy and Jayvawn C. Bush
Marlin K. Snake
Shane W. Duffy
Brian C. Bowar
Shane K. Halverson
Julia L. Hedum
Terrence J. Winters
Michael A. Stoltz
Justin and Timothy Ellis
Click here to sign up for breaking news alerts from the La Crosse Tribune.
Click here to sign up for breaking news alerts from the La Crosse Tribune.
Click here to sign up for breaking news alerts from the La Crosse Tribune.
Click here to sign up for breaking news alerts from the La Crosse Tribune.
Click here to sign up for breaking news alerts from the La Crosse Tribune.
Click here to sign up for breaking news alerts from the La Crosse Tribune.
The building at 333 Vine St. is a criminal justice hub. The La Crosse County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center, which opened in 1997 with …
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.