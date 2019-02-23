Try 1 month for 99¢

SPARTA -- The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stolen vehicle early Saturday morning and arrested a suspect after a shot was fired, resulting in a 45-minute standoff.

Marquette County informed the Monroe County 911 Communication center Friday of a stolen vehicle believed to be in Monroe County. The vehicle was located by a deputy on Interstate 90 near Sparta, and with assistance from OnStar and a Sparta police officer, deputies were able stop the vehicle. Shortly after being stopped, the driver fired a single shot from the vehicle, authorities said.

Law enforcement established contact with the driver, and, after a 45-minute standoff, the subject was taken into custody. No one was injured during the  incident, and I-90 near Exit 25 was shut down for about an hour.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Sparta Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Monroe County Tactical Unit, Monroe County Highway Department and the Monroe County 911 Communications Center. The investigation continues and more information will be released as it becomes available, according to the sheriff's office.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

