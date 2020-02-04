Police: Drunk Prairie du Chien driver injured two women in La Crosse crash

A Prairie du Chien man was charged Tuesday with second-offense drunken driving after he was accused of rear-ending another vehicle in La Crosse while driving with a blood alcohol concentration nearly three times the legal limit.
Jarrett P. Hemmer, 31, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with second-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing injury and second-offense operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration causing injury.
Hemmer was driving a 2015 black Hyundai Sonata southbound on Rose Street under the Interstate 90 overpass when he rear-ended a 2001 tan Honda Civic at about 10:37 p.m. Sunday, according to the criminal complaint.
The crash injured the the two women inside the Civic.
You have free articles remaining.
According to the criminal complaint, Hemmer smelled of intoxicants, failed several field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test showed he had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.233%.
When asked whether he would take the breath test, Hemmer said, “Yes, because I already know I’m in trouble,” according to police.
Hemmer was released on a $5,000 signature bond ordered by Judge Gloria Doyle. He was previously convicted in 2014 of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Steven Huntington
Christina Sievert
Ethan Golinghorst
Patrick Zahn
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The building at 333 Vine St. is a criminal justice hub. The La Crosse County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center, which opened in 1997 with …