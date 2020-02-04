You are the owner of this article.
Police: Drunk Prairie du Chien driver injured two women in La Crosse crash
Police: Drunk Prairie du Chien driver injured two women in La Crosse crash

Jarrett Hemmer

Hemmer

A Prairie du Chien man was charged Tuesday with second-offense drunken driving after he was accused of rear-ending another vehicle in La Crosse while driving with a blood alcohol concentration nearly three times the legal limit.

Jarrett P. Hemmer, 31, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with second-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing injury and second-offense operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration causing injury.

Hemmer was driving a 2015 black Hyundai Sonata southbound on Rose Street under the Interstate 90 overpass when he rear-ended a 2001 tan Honda Civic at about 10:37 p.m. Sunday, according to the criminal complaint.

The crash injured the the two women inside the Civic.

According to the criminal complaint, Hemmer smelled of intoxicants, failed several field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test showed he had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.233%.

When asked whether he would take the breath test, Hemmer said, “Yes, because I already know I’m in trouble,” according to police.

Hemmer was released on a $5,000 signature bond ordered by Judge Gloria Doyle. He was previously convicted in 2014 of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

