Police: Former Madison man with felony record choked 17-year-old over Wi-Fi password in La Crosse

A man who recently moved to La Crosse from Madison was accused Monday of choking a teen and hitting her in the face during an argument.
Tyson L. Cole, 23, was charged with false imprisonment, two counts of strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender, in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
La Crosse police were called at about 1:23 a.m. Sunday to an apartment on Buchner Place after a 17-year-old reported Cole had choked her and held her hostage, according to the criminal complaint.
The teen told police the two had argued after Cole refused to give her the Wi-Fi password, then Cole began yelling at her when she turned the wireless router off, according to the report. The girl began to call 911, and Cole jumped on her, hanging up the phone and taking it away from her, hitting her in the face in the process.
The teen told police she tried to leave, but Cole grabbed her around the neck while she was working to close a deadbolt, letting go once she fell to the ground, according to the complaint. She then ran into the bathroom, but before she was able to shut it, Cole entered and put his hand over her mouth.
The altercation ended when a neighbor began knocking on the door. According to the complaint, the neighbor said he was worried about the girl after hearing screaming.
Cole denied any wrongdoing and said the marijuana pipe in his pocket belonged to the girl, according to the report. He also said the girl had hit him as well.
According to the report, the teen’s face was purple and swollen and there was no sign of injury on Cole.
Cole has 11 prior convictions, including several of domestic violence-related battery. He is out on bond in Dane County, where he was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, felony bail jumping, domestic abuse-related battery and disorderly conduct.
Judge Scott Horne ordered him held on a $5,000 cash bond in the La Crosse County Jail.
Christopher Malone
Harold Geanie Jr.
Cherish Roberts
Cherish M. Roberts, 25, Holmen, was charged Jan. 13 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. Roberts had meth, marijuana and glass pipes Dec. 27, according to the complaint.
Danielle Minea
Justin Tillman
Nemo Yang
Todd Alberts
Jeffrey Sampson
Xai Vang
Zachary Miller
Anita Parce
Anita M. Parce, 23, no permanent address, was charged Jan. 10 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police found meth and a glass pipe in her bag Dec. 30, according to the complaint.
Randy Russell Jr.
Delamonte E.L. Hill
Delamonte E.L. Hill, 18, La Crescent, Minn., was charged Jan. 9 with strangulation and suffocation, substantial battery intending bodily harm and disorderly conduct. Hill put his hand around a woman’s neck and squeezed, slammed her head against a door window and punched her, according to the criminal complaint.
Shanna Tondola
Louis W. Steele
Louis W. Steele, 35, La Crosse, was charged with felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct. Steele violated terms of a previous bond forbidding new crimes Jan. 4 when he swore and yelled at a woman, according to the criminal complaint.
Michael Hemker
Steven Huntington
Kieng Yang
David Swertfeger
Timothy Kasten
Timothy A. Kasten, 28, Onalaska, was charged Jan. 8 with retail theft as a party to a crime and felony bail jumping. He was also charged with possession of methamphetamine in a different case. Kasten took several items in December from Menards, violating terms of his bond, and had meth in his pocket when arrested Dec. 21, according to the two complaints.
James Ramsey
Michael Ryan
Karla Dank
Karla J. Dank, 58, West Salem, was charged Jan. 7 with possession with intent to deliver THC, obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dank had 47.2 grams of marijuana Dec. 20, tried to shut the door on police and had a marijuana pipe, according to the complaint.
Quintin Stello
Javontay Scott
Reuben Bates
Robert Wilson
Robert D. Wilson, 25, no permanent address, was charged Jan. 2 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Wilson was found doing meth in a vehicle at about noon Dec. 30 outside the Salvation Army, according to the complaint, and he handed over meth and two needles to a Salvation Army social worker.
John Young
Jordan M. Weiker
Jordan M. Weiker, 30, La Crosse, was charged Jan. 2 with discharging bodily fluid at a public safety worker, resisting an officer, attempted battery and disorderly conduct. Weiker became belligerent at about 2:17 a.m. Dec. 14 at an Onalaska restaurant and bar, according to the complaint, and swung a bag at a bartender, then poked and spit at a police officer.
Lavon Liggins
Star Yang
Star Yang, 33, Holmen, was charged Jan. 2 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender. Yang had 0.06 grams of meth, a meth pipe and marijuana Dec. 27, according to the complaint.
