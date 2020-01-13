You are the owner of this article.
Police: Former Madison man with felony record choked 17-year-old over Wi-Fi password in La Crosse
Police: Former Madison man with felony record choked 17-year-old over Wi-Fi password in La Crosse

Tyson Cole

Cole

A man who recently moved to La Crosse from Madison was accused Monday of choking a teen and hitting her in the face during an argument.

Tyson L. Cole, 23, was charged with false imprisonment, two counts of strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender, in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

La Crosse police were called at about 1:23 a.m. Sunday to an apartment on Buchner Place after a 17-year-old reported Cole had choked her and held her hostage, according to the criminal complaint.

The teen told police the two had argued after Cole refused to give her the Wi-Fi password, then Cole began yelling at her when she turned the wireless router off, according to the report. The girl began to call 911, and Cole jumped on her, hanging up the phone and taking it away from her, hitting her in the face in the process.

The teen told police she tried to leave, but Cole grabbed her around the neck while she was working to close a deadbolt, letting go once she fell to the ground, according to the complaint. She then ran into the bathroom, but before she was able to shut it, Cole entered and put his hand over her mouth.

The altercation ended when a neighbor began knocking on the door. According to the complaint, the neighbor said he was worried about the girl after hearing screaming.

Cole denied any wrongdoing and said the marijuana pipe in his pocket belonged to the girl, according to the report. He also said the girl had hit him as well.

According to the report, the teen’s face was purple and swollen and there was no sign of injury on Cole.

Cole has 11 prior convictions, including several of domestic violence-related battery. He is out on bond in Dane County, where he was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, felony bail jumping, domestic abuse-related battery and disorderly conduct.

Judge Scott Horne ordered him held on a $5,000 cash bond in the La Crosse County Jail.

+22 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in January

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

