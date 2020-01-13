Police: Former Madison man with felony record choked 17-year-old over Wi-Fi password in La Crosse

A man who recently moved to La Crosse from Madison was accused Monday of choking a teen and hitting her in the face during an argument.

Tyson L. Cole, 23, was charged with false imprisonment, two counts of strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender, in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

La Crosse police were called at about 1:23 a.m. Sunday to an apartment on Buchner Place after a 17-year-old reported Cole had choked her and held her hostage, according to the criminal complaint.

The teen told police the two had argued after Cole refused to give her the Wi-Fi password, then Cole began yelling at her when she turned the wireless router off, according to the report. The girl began to call 911, and Cole jumped on her, hanging up the phone and taking it away from her, hitting her in the face in the process.

The teen told police she tried to leave, but Cole grabbed her around the neck while she was working to close a deadbolt, letting go once she fell to the ground, according to the complaint. She then ran into the bathroom, but before she was able to shut it, Cole entered and put his hand over her mouth.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}