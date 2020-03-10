Police: Hillsboro man arrested after seriously injuring man and woman at bar

A Hillsboro man was arrested after seriously injuring a man and a woman he assaulted at a Hillsboro bar early Saturday, Hillsboro police reported.

Trenton Clark, 21, fled The Bent Finger shortly after midnight and was not arrested until late the next afternoon, Hillsboro police chief Patrick Clark said in a statement.

Clark was jailed on tentative charges of two counts of substantial battery, and also is being held on a Juneau County warrant for first-degree recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment, and substantial battery for an incident in Elroy.

