Police identify victim in North Side shooting over the weekend

The La Crosse Police Department has identified the victim in a shooting on the city's North Side over the weekend as 36-year-old Ernest Knox.

Police named Knox in a press release posted to its website on Monday afternoon, which included a photo of the victim but no other personal information.

Police have identified the victim of a shooting on La Crosse's North Side over the weekend as 36-year-old Ernest Knox.

Officers responded to an incident early Saturday morning at 700 Rose St. and found Knox had been shot. He later died from his injuries at a local hospital.

The police department said in its update that it continues to actively investigate the shooting, which does not appear to be a random act of violence at this time.

Updates will be given to the community as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575. Tips can anonymously be provided to the La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS (8477) or online at lacrossecrimestoppers.com. You can also download the Crime Stoppers App "P3" to submit a tip via your phone.

