Police: Intoxicated Ettrick woman stabbed La Crosse man's hand
Police: Intoxicated Ettrick woman stabbed La Crosse man's hand

An Ettrick woman was arrested Saturday morning in La Crosse after she was accused of stabbing a man through the hand.

According to the La Crosse Police Department, a man called police at about 5:10 a.m. reporting that he had barricaded himself in his bedroom while his girlfriend Carrie L. Wrencher, 53, was cutting up his apartment and refused to leave.

The man told police had picked up Wrencher at 9:30 p.m. and she was intoxicated. During the night, she became upset with him for having a female roommate and grabbed two knives from the kitchen, which she used to stab his shoes, according to the report.

Both accused the other of throwing a chair and a fan at each other, and the man said she refused to stop fighting when he attempted to go to bed, according to the report.

The man said she stabbed his left hand before was able to get into the bedroom and shut the door. According to the report, Wrencher stabbed both the bedroom and bathroom doors at least four times before police arrived.

When asked whether he feared for his safety, the man said, “Hell yeah, I mean the way she was waving those knives! I’m not a violent person.”

Wrencher was taken into custody on charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon.

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

