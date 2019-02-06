La Crosse police rescued an intoxicated person who walked onto the frozen Mississippi River Saturday evening.
The person stood on the rock levy, about 10 feet onto the ice and about 2 feet from open water, before police persuaded the person off the ice, according to authorities.
Police said the person was confused and intoxicated.
Park Safecam cameras captured the person “walking onto the ice multiple times" within a 20-minute interval, police said.
The person emptied pockets, walked onto the frozen river and thought it was the month of August, according to a police statement on Facebook.
Police also said the person had an 0.29 on the breath test, which is about three times the legal limit to drive, and couldn’t answer questions clearly.
Police said the person was taken into custody and transported to a medical facility for evaluation.
The La Crosse Fire Department and a Tri-State Ambulance assisted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.