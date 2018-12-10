Try 1 month for 99¢

The La Crosse Police Department says there has been little progress in its investigation of a sexual assault Saturday night at UW-La Crosse.

On Monday, Sgt. Tom Walsh declined to share any information about the case, noting that city police had just taken control of the investigation.

The university did publish a brief statement shortly after the report came in.

According to the university:

At 7 p.m. Saturday, university police were notified of an alleged sexual assault in the 1400 block of La Crosse Street, near the university’s Coate and Eagle halls.

The suspect was described as a while male, about 6-foot with an average build. He was wearing rimmed glasses, a dark sweatshirt and dark sweatpants at the time of the incident.

Police would not say whether the suspect is believed to be a student and did not provide an approximate age.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call university police at 608-789-9000 or city police at 608-785-5946.

+21 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in December

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kyle Farris can be reached at (608) 791-8234 or kfarris@lacrossetribune.com. Follow him on Twitter, @Kyle_A_Farris.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Kyle Farris reports on education for the La Crosse Tribune. Reach him at (608) 791-8234 or kfarris@lacrossetribune.com.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for 99¢

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.