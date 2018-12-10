Misty L. Johnson, 42, Mindoro, was charged Dec. 6 with possession of a firearm by a felon. Johnson was arrested for possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, according to the complaint.

Jedd T. Monsoor

Jedd T. Monsoor, 39, of Holmen, was charged Dec. 5 with aggravated battery (intentional bodily harm, domestic abuse). On Nov. 22, law enforcement were dispatched to a residence in Holmen, where a woman said Monsoor had thrown her into a door. The woman also told police that she tore a ligament in her left thumb during an argument with Monsoor in October, according to the complaint.