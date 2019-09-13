{{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse police are asking for help investigating a shooting in the Powell-Poage-Hamilton Neighborhood.

According to the La Crosse Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Fifth Avenue South at 5:25 a.m. Thursday after someone reported a person entering their vehicle.

Investigators reviewed the homeowner’s surveillance camera and learned that shots were fired during the incident.

The camera shows the suspect approach the victim’s car and remove the front bumper. The suspect went north on Fifth Avenue toward Johnson Street, then shots can be seen being fired from the suspect’s vehicle. The shots struck the victim’s residence, and a round can be seen hitting the victim’s car, breaking the windows.

No one was injured; however, police are looking for community assistance identifying the suspect, who was described as a man wearing a black-and-white plaid flannel-type shirt, knee-length shorts and white socks.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Contact the La Crosse police at 608-785-5962 with any information. To remain anonymous, contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-8477 or submit online at https://www.p3tips.com/459.

People also can download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via smartphone.

+24 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in September

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

City government reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering local government and city issues for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.