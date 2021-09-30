Police investigate threat at West Salem High overnight, say no immediate safety concern

Just after 3 a.m. Thursday, the West Salem Police Department stated it had investigated a "safety concern" at West Salem High School and had determined there was no immediate threat for students.

The department said additional police presence would be on and near campus, but officials did not immediately released any more details about the nature of the concern that prompted the investigation.

"We have concluded there is no immediate safety concern for the school district," police said in its statement.

The School District of West Salem said in a post late Wednesday night that it was working with police to resolve "a potential safety situation."

The district later shared an update stating a "thorough investigation" was completed, and that it was assisted by West Salem police and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Office of School Safety to complete a "thorough investigation" into the concerns.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

