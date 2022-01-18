 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Police investigating armed robbery in La Crosse

La Crosse police are investigating a reported armed robbery Sunday in the city.

A spokesperson for the department confirmed Tuesday that police are pursuing an "active and open investigation" after being called to a robbery complaint at the Citgo station on State Street around 8:30 p.m.

The spokesperson said police aren't releasing any details of the investigation, and police have yet to identify a suspect.

Police are encouraging anyone with any information regarding the armed robbery to contact the police department at 608-782-7575. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers at 608-784-TIPS or go online to Speak Up Speak Out and submit a tip.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

