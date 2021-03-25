Police investigating first of two hate incidents at Viterbo

La Crosse police are investigating the first of two suspected hate-driven incidents at Viterbo University.

Officer Ron Darling said Thursday that a police report has been filed pursuant to the first incident. It reportedly involves racist graffiti written on the dormitory door of a Black student. Photos of the graffiti began circulating on social media March 10 with one screenshot showing “Your (sic) ugly black girl I’m not joking” scrawled on the door.

Darling said the department considers the case an "open investigation" and that the report won't be released until the investigation is complete.

Police aren't involved in the second incident publicized Tuesday by the university. According to the university's Facebook page, an LGBTQIA+ student was targeted with threatening and derogatory graffiti scrawled on the student's dormitory room door. Darling said an investigation wasn't launched because the victim didn't want police contact.

Viterbo is pursuing its own investigation of the second incident. The Facebook post says any student identified in either incident is subject to sanctions outlined in the Student Code of Conduct, including expulsion.