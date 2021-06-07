 Skip to main content
Police investigating homicide near Sparta
Police investigating homicide near Sparta

One person is dead and two are seriously injured after a violent disturbance Sunday in Monroe County.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, police received a call shortly before noon that three people had sustained injuries from an "edged weapon" at a residence in the town of Sparta.

Upon arrival, police encountered the suspect outside the home with a rifle. The suspect had sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound prior to emergency personnel arriving and was transported from the scene by ambulance.

One victim was located inside the home and pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim was taken from the scene by ambulance and transported by GundersenAir to an area hospital.

A section of Hwy. 16 between Hwy. BC and Hammer Road was closed for nearly an hour while law enforcement secured the scene.

Police haven't released the name of the suspect or either of the two victims.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

