Police are investigating a Jan. 25 armed robbery and assault in Holmen.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The La Crosse Sheriff's Office and Holmen Police Department were called after a person reported being robbed and pistol-whipped by four people in the Apple Valley subdivision. Surveillance video reportedly shows the four leaving on foot after the attack.

Police have identified three of the suspects but have yet to release their names. Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact the sheriff's office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.