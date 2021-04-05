 Skip to main content
Police investigating shooting on La Crosse's north side
Police investigating shooting on La Crosse's north side

La Crosse police are investigating a shooting that occurred on the city's north side during the overnight hours of April 4.

Police responded to the area of Rublee and Prospect streets and located a person who had suffered a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local medical facility for a non-life-threatening injury.

The police department reports no other people were injured and that the incident didn't represent a threat to the general public.

The incident remains under investigation. La Crosse police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the police department at 608-789-7219.

Information can also be shared anonymously through La Crosse Area Crimestoppers at 608-784-TIPS, or citizens can submit an online tip at https://www.p3tips.com/459.

