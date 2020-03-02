You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police: 2 La Crosse County people arrested after 27-mile chase that reached 110 mph
0 comments
alert top story

Police: 2 La Crosse County people arrested after 27-mile chase that reached 110 mph

{{featured_button_text}}
Davidde Hundt

Hundt
Stacy Wateski

Wateski

Two La Crosse County people were arrested Monday after a 27-mile police chase that began in Jackson County and reached speeds up to 110 mph.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Davidde J. Hundt, 25, La Crosse, after he failed to stop at the intersection of Hwys. 108 and 71 in the town of Melrose. Rather than stopping, Hundt fled in his vehicle until running over spike strips deployed by law enforcement, according to authorities.

Both Hundt and his passenger, Stacy D. Wateski, 27, Onalaska, ran from the car, but were taken into custody after a brief foot chase, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hundt was booked into the Jackson County Jail for knowingly fleeing an officer, resisting an officer, recklessly endangering safety, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and a felony warrant. Wateski was booked for possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer.

+37 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in February
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News