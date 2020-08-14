Police: La Crosse man arrested after selling pounds of meth

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse man is facing seven felony charges after police say he sold two confidential informants methamphetamine and admitted to selling as much as a pound of meth at a time.

Corey J. Stern, 34, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with two counts of second-or-subsequent-offense delivery of methamphetamine, second-or-subsequent-offense delivery of narcotics, second-or-subsequent-offense possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, second-or-subsequent-offense possession with intent to deliver LSD, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender.

According to the criminal complaint, Stern sold a confidential informant 17.6 grams of meth and 4.4 grams of fentanyl Monday for $1,000 and offered the informant LSD and ecstasy during a controlled buy.

Two days later, a second confidential informant cooperated with the La Crosse Police Department to arrange for a second controlled buy. The informant purchased 43.4 grams of meth for $2,000, according to the complaint.