Police: La Crosse man arrested after selling pounds of meth

A La Crosse man is facing seven felony charges after police say he sold two confidential informants methamphetamine and admitted to selling as much as a pound of meth at a time.
Corey J. Stern, 34, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with two counts of second-or-subsequent-offense delivery of methamphetamine, second-or-subsequent-offense delivery of narcotics, second-or-subsequent-offense possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, second-or-subsequent-offense possession with intent to deliver LSD, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender.
According to the criminal complaint, Stern sold a confidential informant 17.6 grams of meth and 4.4 grams of fentanyl Monday for $1,000 and offered the informant LSD and ecstasy during a controlled buy.
Two days later, a second confidential informant cooperated with the La Crosse Police Department to arrange for a second controlled buy. The informant purchased 43.4 grams of meth for $2,000, according to the complaint.
Police confronted Stern about 9 p.m. Wednesday after locating him at the Holiday Inn in La Crosse. According to the complaint, police found all of the controlled buy money from the second sting, as well as 5.6 grams of meth, 28 tabs of LSD, several pipes and scales with meth and heroin residue in his hotel room, as well as bags for packaging drugs.
Stern was arrested after a brief struggle and interviewed at the La Crosse Police Department. Stern told police “he has sold as much as a pound at a time and that he would make between $2,300 and $2,800 a pound of methamphetamine,” according to the complaint.
Stern has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2004 that includes convictions for dealing cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, burglary and theft. Most recently, he was convicted in 2018 possession of narcotic drugs as a party to a crime and repeat offender.
La Crosse County Court Commissioner Patricia Heim ordered Stern held on a $10,000 cash bond with conditions that he comply with Justice Support Services drug testing and monitoring.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
