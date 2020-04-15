Police: La Crosse man arrested for trying to break into apartment with knife in each hand

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A La Crosse man was arrested last weekend after he tried to break into an apartment armed with two knives and threatened to commit “suicide by cop,” according to police.

John Ybarra, 50, was arrested Sunday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of disorderly conduct, according to the La Crosse Police Department.

Ybarra became upset with someone in a Seventh Street apartment Saturday afternoon after that person talked about a cat too much, according to the police report.

Ybarra gathered his things and left, then returned at 12:25 a.m. Sunday and started banging on the door and windows, threatening the people inside and yelling at them to call the cops “so they could shoot him,” according to the police report.

Police arrived to find Ybarra pounding on the window and trying to force his way inside. Ybarra initially refused to show his hands, police say, but eventually held them up to reveal a knife in each hand.

According to the report, Ybarra said he was “ready to die” and police drew their weapons and ordered him to drop the knives until he complied. A third knife was concealed in his jacket pocket and Ybarra also threw that one away from him, according to the report.