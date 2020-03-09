Police: La Crosse man attacked teen in Valley View Mall

A La Crosse man was in court Monday after he was accused of attacking a teen last month inside Valley View Mall, leaving him covered in blood.
Jayvawn C. Bush, 19, was charged with child abuse intentionally causing harm, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
According to the criminal complaint, a 14-year-old and his friend were standing outside Journeys, a shoe store in the La Crosse mall, Feb. 22 when Bush walked by, running into one teen and causing him to spill his drink.
The 14-year-old told Bush to watch where he was going, and Bush turned around and began punching him repeatedly, according to the complaint. The manager of the store pulled Bush off of the teen, and Bush ran away.
Police arrived to find first responders tending to the victim, who was bleeding from his face and had left a small pool of blood on the floor next to him, according to the complaint.
Bush was identified by witnesses using a photo line-up and arrested Saturday.
Judge Todd Bjerke ordered Bush held on a $2,500 cash bond, noting his history of missing court appearances.
Bush was charged last year with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lewis E. Byrd was charged March 5 with stalking. Byrd called a woman 50 times in one day Feb. 21, refusing to stop after she told him to, according to the complaint.
Kailix K. Roe, 17, La Crosse, was charged March 5 with possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Roe had 6.8 grams of cocaine and a container with marijuana residue Feb. 21 when he was pulled over for crossing the center line, according to the complaint.
