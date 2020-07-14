Police: La Crosse man attacked with croquet mallet

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse man was in court Tuesday in connection with three incidents, including one in which he was accused of hitting another man with a croquet mallet.

Carlton L. Jack, 45, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with substantial battery, misdemeanor battery, two counts of disorderly conduct, possession of narcotic drugs and two counts of felony bail jumping.

According to the complaint, Jack got into an argument July 1 with another man in a garage on the 900 block of Hagar Street. During the argument, Jack grabbed a crescent wrench and then a croquet mallet and hit the man with the mallet, according to witnesses.

The man told police he didn’t think he lost consciousness, but was unable to remember anything else until he was sitting on a cot with blood gushing from a head wound, according to the complaint. He needed stitches for his head wound and had a sprained thumb and possible broken ribs. Police noted a circular abrasion on the back left side of his ribs, according to the complaint.

A second complaint details allegations that Jack hit a woman May 17 after accusing her of cheating on him and calling her “stupid” and “ugly.”

Jack was arrested Saturday in La Crosse and police say he had 0.5 grams of heroin, according to the complaint.