Police: La Crosse man burned roommate with cigarette

A La Crosse man was in court Monday after he was accused of burning his roommate with a cigarette and dousing her in lighter fluid in two separate incidents during the past week.

LC L. Graham, 38, was arrested Sunday after a woman told police Graham physically abused her on a daily basis and used drugs to control her, showing police cigarette burns on her leg and bruises on her face.

Graham was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with substantial battery intending bodily harm, intimidating a victim to dissuade reporting, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, negligent handling of burning material, false imprisonment, possession of a controlled substance, three counts of battery and four counts of felony bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint:

Graham’s roommate woke up at 12:30 a.m. Sunday to find Graham gone. She started packing her things, intending to flee, but he returned before she could leave and began punching her repeatedly, giving her large bruises on her face and swelling around her left eye. The woman then went to a neighbor’s apartment and a family member took her to the hospital, where a social worker called police.