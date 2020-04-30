Police: La Crosse man crashed into Grandad Bluff on purpose

When the vehicle came to a stop, the woman got out and ran, calling police.

When police arrived at the crash, they noted skid marks showing that the van swerved left, crossing oncoming traffic, and drove into the ditch, striking the bluff and turning 180 degrees toward the hill. Hudson had abandoned the vehicle.

The day before the crash, the woman had woken up to find all four tires on her vehicle had been slashed while it was parked off of the alley on the 1400 block of Market Street, according to the complaint.

She showed police text messages between the two where she accused him of slashing the tires and he responded, “You want me to say I did it then fine I did it but for real I’m not lying to you. I’m not a stranger and won’t lie to you ever again.” According to the report, she also told police Hudson was going to her home Wednesday to pay her back for the damage.

Hudson was arrested Wednesday morning and denied slashing the woman’s tires and deliberately crashing the vehicle, according to the complaint. He told police he was being sarcastic when he admitted to slashing the tires and just lost control of the vehicle when he crashed into the bluff.

Hudson told police he did not call police to report the crash because he was worried about the woman.