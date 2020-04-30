Police: La Crosse man crashed into Grandad Bluff on purpose

A La Crosse man was arrested Wednesday after he was accused of intentionally crashing a van with his ex-girlfriend inside into Grandad Bluff after speeding down Bliss Road days after a previous hit-and-run.
Najee S. Hudson, 23, was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, felony intimidation of a witness, felony bail jumping, false imprisonment, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor bail jumping and two counts of hit-and-run of an attended vehicle.
According to the criminal complaint, a woman called 911 about 2:42 a.m. Wednesday saying she was “held against her will by somebody on the bluff.”
Police were able to locate the frantic woman and bring her home, where she told police her ex-boyfriend, Hudson, had come to her house at 2:32 a.m. to give her money, according to reports. She got into his vehicle to talk and he began to drive away, ignoring her when she said she didn’t want to go for a drive and repeatedly told him to pull over and let her out.
The woman told police Hudson drove up the bluffs, weaving into the oncoming lane of traffic and swerving on purpose, all while refusing to let her out of the vehicle, according to court records. The woman said she threatened to call 911 and Hudson tried to take her phone, but failed.
On the way back down, the two started talking about their relationship and Hudson became upset and started speeding, according to the complaint. When they got to the bottom near the intersection of 29th Street and Bliss Road, Hudson jerked the wheel to the left and drove the van into the bluffs, according to the complaint.
When the vehicle came to a stop, the woman got out and ran, calling police.
When police arrived at the crash, they noted skid marks showing that the van swerved left, crossing oncoming traffic, and drove into the ditch, striking the bluff and turning 180 degrees toward the hill. Hudson had abandoned the vehicle.
The day before the crash, the woman had woken up to find all four tires on her vehicle had been slashed while it was parked off of the alley on the 1400 block of Market Street, according to the complaint.
She showed police text messages between the two where she accused him of slashing the tires and he responded, “You want me to say I did it then fine I did it but for real I’m not lying to you. I’m not a stranger and won’t lie to you ever again.” According to the report, she also told police Hudson was going to her home Wednesday to pay her back for the damage.
Hudson was arrested Wednesday morning and denied slashing the woman’s tires and deliberately crashing the vehicle, according to the complaint. He told police he was being sarcastic when he admitted to slashing the tires and just lost control of the vehicle when he crashed into the bluff.
Hudson told police he did not call police to report the crash because he was worried about the woman.
Hudson was also accused of driving into another vehicle April 25 at the intersection of Sixth and Division streets. According to the complaint, he struck another van, then drove away, rather than wait for police to arrive. He told police he thought it was a four-way stop and that the other driver was supposed to stop as well, then panicked and wanted to get home.
Hudson was also issued citations for operating after suspension, failure to have insurance and operating left of center.
Hudson was released on a $1,000 signature bond ordered by Judge Ramona Gonzalez on the condition that he not drive until properly reinstated, have no contact with the woman or the victim in the other hit-and-run and comply with GPS monitoring.
