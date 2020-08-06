Police: La Crosse man drove to Burger King while on drugs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse man is facing charges after a Burger King employee reported the man was falling asleep at the wheel while in the drive-thru.

Jeffrey E. Robinson, 61, La Crosse, was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony bail jumping, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger younger than 16 and operating a motor vehicle with a restricted controlled substance with a passenger younger than 16.

According to the criminal complaint, Robinson drove a woman and a six-year-old child to Burger King about 8:30 p.m. July 29. Staff members at the restaurant reported the driver was out of it and appeared to be on drugs.

Police say Robinson had glassy eyes, slurred speech and slow, labored movements when he was identified. Robinson told police he hadn’t consumed alcohol, but had taken methadone for a crack cocaine addiction, according to the complaint.

Robinson also told police he was smoking. “It is this officer’s opinion Jeffrey was referring to having smoked crack cocaine before going to Burger King,” the officer wrote in his report.

Robinson agreed to a chemical test of his blood, then fell asleep several times while waiting for it, according to the complaint. He was issued a signature bond and released to a responsible party.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 3

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.