Police: La Crosse man drugged, assaulted roommate

A La Crosse man was accused Friday of drugging his roommate with MDMA in order to try and have sex with her.

Joshua D. Rice, 39, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with the delivery of designer drugs, administering a dangerous or stupefying drug and third-degree sexual assault.

Police were called at 2 a.m. Tuesday to Rice’s apartment on the South Side of La Crosse after Rice reported his roommate had overdosed on heroin, according to the complaint.

The victim told police she uses heroin often and allowed Rice to fill her needles before using drugs about 9 p.m. Monday and immediately blacking out, according to the complaint. She woke up lying on the floor without clothes, and Rice was also naked, she told police.

She did more drugs and blacked again, and Rice called police, according to the report.

Rice initially denied loading her needles with anything strange, then admitted to giving her MDMA, which is also known as ecstasy or molly, according to the complaint. Rice told police his intentions were “to get her high so she got sexual and opened up,” according to the police report.

Rice also turned over a bag of drugs he identified as MDMA.

Rice is also facing felony methamphetamine and heroin charges in Monroe County, according to court records.

