Drugs and cash were found during a search at 1435 Caledonia St., according to the La Crosse Police Department.
La Crosse Police Department
A La Crosse man faces a litany of drug charges after police found nearly 100 grams of heroin and fentanyl during a search of his home.
David L. Wims, 40, faces charges of delivering heroin, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver more than 50 grams of heroin, and a probation violation.
On Wednesday, members of the La Crosse Police Department’s Investigative Bureau and Emergency Response team conducted a search of Wims’ home at 1435 Caledonia St.
Authorities found 26 plastic bags containing 16 grams of what appeared to be heroin, along with $500 in cash.
While searching a safe in Wims’ bedroom, they found another 75.8 grams of heroin and fentanyl, and another $5,000 in cash.
Police estimate that Wims, who was out on parole for delivering methamphetamine, was in possession of $13,000 worth of drugs.
Brittany M. Basley
Brittany M. Basley, 28, of 1116 S. Fourth St., was charged June 6 with manufacturing/delivering heroin, possession with intent to deliver heroin, maintaining a drug trafficking place and felony bail jumping. Basley and co-defendant Lavon D. Liggins were arrested June 3 after selling heroin to a confidential informant, according to the criminal complaint.
Lavon D. Liggins
Lavon D. Liggins, 38, of 1116 S. Fourth St., was charged June 6 with manufacturing/delivering heroin, possession with intent to deliver heroin, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of a firearm as a felon. Liggins and co-defendant Brittany M. Basley were arrested Monday after selling heroin to a confidential informant, according to the criminal complaint.
Jerry L. Balfany
Jerry L. Balfany, 40, of Hokah, Minn., was charged June 6 with being a fugitive. Balfany was found in La Crosse County June 5 after failing to appear in Houston County District Court, where he faces drug charges, according to the criminal complaint.
Kyle Farris
La Crosse Tribune
Nicholas G. Neumann
Nicholas G. Neumann, 40, of 936 Redfield St., was charged June 6 with felony bail jumping. Neumann broke the terms of his previous bond by repeatedly calling his social worker and leaving her a series of sexually explicit messages, according to the criminal complaint.
Tyler M. LeFebre
Tylar M. LeFebre, 26, of 1025 Johnson St., was charged June 6 with possession of methamphetamine. LeFebre was stopped while riding his bicycle the night of June 5, after officers watched him pull in front of a vehicle. While searching LeFebre, officers found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to the criminal complaint.
Chase M. Christman
Chase M. Christman, 30, of Necedah, Wis., was charged June 5 with felony possession of narcotic drugs and possession of a controlled substance. Christman was a passenger during a traffic stop on Interstate 90 after a Wisconsin state trooper observed the driver speeding. The trooper noted an open felony bond for Christman after running checks on both his and the driver’s licenses. The trooper then searched Christman and discovered LSD and heroin containing fentanyl on his person, according to the complaint.
David R. Swertfeger
David R. Swertfeger, 40, of La Crosse, was charged June 5 with uttering a forgery, a Class H felony, and felony bail jumping. Swertfeger wrote a stolen check at Blain's Farm and Fleet in Onalaska on April 19, according to the complaint.
Michael R. Lockington
Michael R. Lockington, 34, of Onalaska, was charged June 5 with substantial battery. Police responded to a call on May 7 at a residence where a man was allegedly knocked unconscious by Lockington. Lockington struck the victim multiple times, causing the victim to sustain a concussion, according to the complaint.
Lucas Swanson
Lucas D. Swanson, 31, of Hastings, Minn., was charged with possession with intent to delivery THC, a Class I felony, possession of cocaine, a misdemeanor, and driving while intoxicated for the third time. Swanson was pulled over Monday about 11:30 p.m. for going 36 mph in a 25-mph zone. The arresting officer found in Swanson's car: a Mason jar containing a "green leafy substance," which the officer thought to be marijuana; a white powdery substance in Swanson's wallet, which the officer thought to be cocaine; a full bottle of Bud Light; an empty bottle of Coors Light; and $3,760 in cash. Swanson told the officer he bought the cocaine from a "scruffy male" downtown. The green leafy substance tested positive as marijuana, according to the complaint.
John Rutkowski
John Rutkowski, 48, of La Crosse, was charged June 4 with possession of methamphetamine, a Class I felony. West Salem police arrested Rutkowski, who had an active La Crosse County warrant, at his workplace Monday evening. Officers found in Rutkowski's wallet a small bag of white powder that Rutkowski told the arresting officer was methamphetamine and belonged to him, according to the complaint.
Troy Bjorge
Troy A. Bjorge, 35, of Onalaska was charged June 4 with delivering THC to a person 17 younger than 17 and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class I felony. Bjorge let his 14-year-old stepdaughter smoke marijuana from his vape pen, as well as drink beer, according to the complaint.
Aaron Saul
Aaron Saul, 32, of La Crosse was charged June 3 with felony bail jumping for violating a no-contact order and disorderly conduct-domestic abuse. Saul had a physical altercation with the victim on June 1, according to the complaint.
Kyle Farris can be reached at (608) 791-8234 or
kfarris@lacrossetribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Kyle_A_Farris.
