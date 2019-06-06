{{featured_button_text}}
La Crosse man arrested with nearly 100 grams of heroin

Drugs and cash were found during a search at 1435 Caledonia St., according to the La Crosse Police Department.

A La Crosse man faces a litany of drug charges after police found nearly 100 grams of heroin and fentanyl during a search of his home.

David L. Wims, 40, faces charges of delivering heroin, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver more than 50 grams of heroin, and a probation violation.

According to police:

David L. Wims

Wims

On Wednesday, members of the La Crosse Police Department’s Investigative Bureau and Emergency Response team conducted a search of Wims’ home at 1435 Caledonia St.

Authorities found 26 plastic bags containing 16 grams of what appeared to be heroin, along with $500 in cash.

While searching a safe in Wims’ bedroom, they found another 75.8 grams of heroin and fentanyl, and another $5,000 in cash.

Police estimate that Wims, who was out on parole for delivering methamphetamine, was in possession of $13,000 worth of drugs.

+10 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in June

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kyle Farris can be reached at (608) 791-8234 or kfarris@lacrossetribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Kyle_A_Farris.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Kyle Farris covers education for the La Crosse Tribune. Reach him at (608) 791-8234 or kfarris@lacrossetribune.com.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.