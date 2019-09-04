A La Crosse man could face theft charges after he was accused of stealing a wallet from a car and leaving his cellphone behind.
According to the La Crosse Police Department, a man reported that his unlocked vehicle was broken into on the 700 block of South Ninth Street last week, and his wallet — which had $20 in cash and his debit and credit cards inside — was stolen. The perpetrator left two doors open, and a Samsung phone with a red case that did not belong to the victim was left behind.
Police were able to identify Lucas W. Armstrong, 38, La Crosse, from selfies taken on the phone.
Armstrong has an open felony burglary case filed in April in which he is accused of stealing a laptop from a hotel room.
