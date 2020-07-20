Police: La Crosse man pepper-sprayed, robbed delivery driver

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse man was arrested Saturday after he was accused of pepper-spraying a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver and stealing two pizzas over what he says was a dispute about a previous order.

Mackey K. Drake Jr., 19, La Crosse, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with robbery using force, battery, theft of movable property, misdemeanor bail jumping and disorderly conduct, all as a repeat offender.

According to the complaint, a Domino’s driver was making a delivery at 10:24 p.m. on the 900 block of 10th Avenue, putting two pepperoni-and-sausage pizzas and two 2-litre bottles of Coke on the mat for a contact-less delivery, when two people came up to him from opposite sides of the building.

One of them, later identified as Drake, pepper-sprayed him and pushed him down, according to the complaint. They went through his pockets and took his first aid kit, a little more than $20 in cash and took off, the driver said; however, he wasn’t sure where they went because he couldn’t see.

The driver got up and went to his car, then called 911 and went back to work.

The driver was able to provide police with dash cam footage from his vehicle, and officers were able to identify Drake, according to the complaint.