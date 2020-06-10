Police: La Crosse man selling meth out of Days Inn fled police on flat tires

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A La Crosse man was arrested Tuesday on drug charges after a police chase that ended with him holing up in his car and officers breaking a window.

According to local law enforcement, staff members at the Days Inn in the town of Campbell reported finding a large bag of suspected drugs in the hallway at 9:13 a.m. Tuesday.

The town of Campbell Police Department responded and recovered the drugs, identifying them as 301 grams of methamphetamine -- worth $8,000 to $10,000 on the street.

Campbell police and the West Central Metropolitan Drug Unit reviewed the security footage and identified the man who had the drugs as Joshua A. Kletzke, 37, no permanent address.

According to police, a search warrant of Kletzke’s hotel room revealed additional drug evidence and the departments shared information on the suspect and his vehicle.

At 7:11 p.m., a La Crosse Police Department investigator spotted Kletzke in his vehicle at the Kwik Trip at 3438 Mormon Coulee Road.

Officers deployed spike strips behind his rear tires, according to police, because Kletzke had a history of fleeing police; however, Kletzke drove over the strips and fled in his vehicle.