Police: La Crosse man selling meth out of Days Inn fled police on flat tires

A La Crosse man was arrested Tuesday on drug charges after a police chase that ended with him holing up in his car and officers breaking a window.
According to local law enforcement, staff members at the Days Inn in the town of Campbell reported finding a large bag of suspected drugs in the hallway at 9:13 a.m. Tuesday.
The town of Campbell Police Department responded and recovered the drugs, identifying them as 301 grams of methamphetamine -- worth $8,000 to $10,000 on the street.
Campbell police and the West Central Metropolitan Drug Unit reviewed the security footage and identified the man who had the drugs as Joshua A. Kletzke, 37, no permanent address.
According to police, a search warrant of Kletzke’s hotel room revealed additional drug evidence and the departments shared information on the suspect and his vehicle.
At 7:11 p.m., a La Crosse Police Department investigator spotted Kletzke in his vehicle at the Kwik Trip at 3438 Mormon Coulee Road.
Officers deployed spike strips behind his rear tires, according to police, because Kletzke had a history of fleeing police; however, Kletzke drove over the strips and fled in his vehicle.
Police say Kletzke fled northbound on Mormon Coulee Road, despite four flat tires, and police attempted to get him to stop, continuing north before coming to a stop at 16th and Farnam streets.
Kletzke locked his doors and refused to exist his vehicle, according to police, and officers used a bean bag round to break the rear window and take Kletzke into custody. Neither officers nor Kletzke were injured.
Police found a .357 revolver, fentanyl and marijuana in the vehicle, and Kletzke was taken to the La Crosse County Jail on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, fleeing an officer, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of THC.
He is scheduled to make his initial appearance in court Thursday.
Kletzke has a criminal history in Wisconsin dating back to 2007. He was a convicted of felony fleeing an officer in 2008, stalking in 2009 and possession of a firearm by a felon in 2012 and 2017.
Alexis Pickett
Zara McIntosh
Zara McIntosh, 17, of La Crosse was charged June 9 with second degree recklessly endangering safety. McIntosh was one of several passengers, including juvenilles, in a Family and Children's Center van traveling on I-90 June 6. Following an argument with the other passengers, McIntosh reached across to grab the steering wheel and jerked it while the driver attempted to regain control, according to the complaint.
Rory Deer
Rory Deer, 39, of De Soto, was charged June 9 with felony bail jumping for new crimes, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer. Deer fled after police responded to a June 7 altercation at Motel 6. After being taken to the hospital for examination Deer attempted to escape from his hospital bed, according to the complaint.
Dean Mickelson
Derrick Menara
Rory Deer
Zara McIntosh
Ray Welcome
Ray M. Welcome, 56, La Crosse, was charged with four counts of felony bail jumping, two counts of battery and two counts of disorderly conduct, all with a domestic-violence modifier. Welcome violated terms of his bond on three separate occasions in April and May when he had contact with a woman, and also hit her and threatened her, according to the complaint.
Alexis Groth
London Watson
London A. Watson, 30, La Crosse, was charged June 4 with possession with intent to deliver THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. Watson had 21.8 grams of marijuana May 10 when he was pulled over for driving 80 mph in a 35 mph zone at about 5 p.m., according to the complaint.
Morgan Krambeer
Nathan Herzer
Robert Sanders
Tanner Olson
Michael Nelson
Dean Mickelson
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
