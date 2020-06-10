You are the owner of this article.
Police: La Crosse man selling meth out of Days Inn fled police on flat tires
Police: La Crosse man selling meth out of Days Inn fled police on flat tires

Joshua Kletzke

Kletzke

A La Crosse man was arrested Tuesday on drug charges after a police chase that ended with him holing up in his car and officers breaking a window.

According to local law enforcement, staff members at the Days Inn in the town of Campbell reported finding a large bag of suspected drugs in the hallway at 9:13 a.m. Tuesday.

The town of Campbell Police Department responded and recovered the drugs, identifying them as 301 grams of methamphetamine -- worth $8,000 to $10,000 on the street.

Campbell police and the West Central Metropolitan Drug Unit reviewed the security footage and identified the man who had the drugs as Joshua A. Kletzke, 37, no permanent address.

According to police, a search warrant of Kletzke’s hotel room revealed additional drug evidence and the departments shared information on the suspect and his vehicle.

At 7:11 p.m., a La Crosse Police Department investigator spotted Kletzke in his vehicle at the Kwik Trip at 3438 Mormon Coulee Road.

Officers deployed spike strips behind his rear tires, according to police, because Kletzke had a history of fleeing police; however, Kletzke drove over the strips and fled in his vehicle.

Police say Kletzke fled northbound on Mormon Coulee Road, despite four flat tires, and police attempted to get him to stop, continuing north before coming to a stop at 16th and Farnam streets.

Kletzke locked his doors and refused to exist his vehicle, according to police, and officers used a bean bag round to break the rear window and take Kletzke into custody. Neither officers nor Kletzke were injured.

Police found a .357 revolver, fentanyl and marijuana in the vehicle, and Kletzke was taken to the La Crosse County Jail on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, fleeing an officer, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of THC.

He is scheduled to make his initial appearance in court Thursday.

Kletzke has a criminal history in Wisconsin dating back to 2007. He was a convicted of felony fleeing an officer in 2008, stalking in 2009 and possession of a firearm by a felon in 2012 and 2017.

Jourdan Vian

