Police: La Crosse man shot neighbor with BB gun

A La Crosse man was in court Thursday after he was accused of shooting his neighbor with a BB gun as part of an ongoing dispute.
Jared L. Cooper, 26, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony bail jumping, battery using a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct using a dangerous weapon. He also was issued citations for failure to license a dog and failure to get a rabies vaccine for a dog.
Cooper’s neighbor came home at about 4 p.m. Wednesday to find Cooper sitting on his stoop on the 1400 block of Caledonia St. with a BB gun in the shape of a black handgun, according to the criminal complaint.
The man told police he had ongoing issues with Cooper and said something to him along the lines of “You think you’re tough” because he had the gun, according to the report.
In response, Cooper pointed the gun at the man and started to shoot, according to the complaint. The man ran, and Cooper ran after him, shooting him several times in the back with the BB gun before the man tripped.
After the man tripped, Cooper got on top of him and began hitting him numerous times, either with the gun or with his hands, according to the criminal complaint. Another man on scene was able to pull Cooper off of his neighbor, and then Cooper’s dog bit the neighbor twice, once on the arm and the other on the back of his knee.
The man was able to get Cooper and the neighbor separated and called police. When police arrived, they found Cooper’s neighbor covered in blood and holding a baseball bat, demanding something be done about Cooper, according to the complaint.
Cooper was taken into custody without incident and the BB gun was seized as evidence.
The victim asked Judge Todd Bjerke for a cash bond Thursday in court, saying he feared for his life if Cooper was out of jail.
Bjerke ordered a $1,000 cash bond and said if Cooper does post it, he will be forbidden from having contact with the 1400 block of Caledonia St. or the victim in the case.
Cooper has three open felony cases in La Crosse and Monroe counties. He was charged April 20 in Monroe County with two counts of felony bail jumping and using a computer to threaten injury.
In La Crosse County, he was charged last year with making a bomb scare after police say he called 911 and falsely reported a bomb in a government building and with felony bail jumping, intimidating a witness, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property earlier this year after he was accused of threatening a woman with a BB gun.
Andrew Veseley
Andrew Veseley, 19, Oak Lawn, Ill., was charged May 20 with possession with intent to deliver THC, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of an illegally-obtained prescription. Veseley had six 3.5-ounce bags of marijuana, five containers of marijuana resin for vaping, a bottle of prescription liquid codeine, a .45 semi-automatic handgun and 10 hollow-point rounds March 24 when he was pulled over for speeding, according to the complaint.
Quintin Stello
Quintin Stello, 29, no permanent address, was charged May 20 with misdemeanor theft and felony bail jumping. According to the complaint, Stello violated terms of a felony bond by committing new crimes March 29 when he stole a .22 rifle from a La Crosse home, according to the complaint.
Benjamin M. Wiese
Benjamin M. Wiese, 31, no permanent address, was charged May 20 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender. Wiese had 1.1 grams of meth, 0.3 grams of heroin and two bags with drug residue March 31 when he was stopped for speeding in Rockland, according to the complaint.
Kyle Backlund
Cale Oelfke
Bradly Murphy
Andrew Rieck
Gregory Proulx Jr
Taylor Murphy
Taylor J. Murphy, 26, was charged May 12 with substantial battery, damage to property, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, all as a repeat offender. On March 26, it was reported Murphy had physically assaulted a man with a bolt cutter, and damaged the man's vehicle on Winneshiek Road, cracking the windshield, smashing the two side mirrors and damaging the trunk, front grill and driver's side door, which Murphy admitted to, according to the complaint.
Jeffrey Brandt
Jeffrey D. Brandt, 49, La Crosse, was charged May 12 with felony bail jumping and possession of methamphetamine and THC. Brandt was found with a pill bottle containing drug paraphernalia, which included an unidentified "tan powdery substance," after officers were dispatched to the scene near Liberty and Gillette streets for reports of a fight on March 22, according to the complaint.
Timothy Tennant
Timothy J. Tennant, 21, La Crosse, was charged May 12 with strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, battery and disorderly conduct. Early on March 31, Tennant trapped his girlfriend in their bedroom during an argument. The fight became physical, and Tennant attempted to strangle the woman several times, according to the complaint.
Jarel Jenkins
Robert Watrud
Robert L. Watrud, 39, Whitehall, was charged May 8 with possession of methamphetamine and issuing worthless checks, both as a repeat offender. Watrud had meth April 26 when he was arrested for purchasing items at Coulee Region RV for $330.20 using a check from an inactive account, according to the complaint.
Jonlazaire Burch
Chad Kelemen
Trevor Midtlien
Faraji Robinson
Marquise Smith
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The building at 333 Vine St. is a criminal justice hub. The La Crosse County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center, which opened in 1997 with …
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.