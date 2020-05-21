You are the owner of this article.
Police: La Crosse man shot neighbor with BB gun
A La Crosse man was in court Thursday after he was accused of shooting his neighbor with a BB gun as part of an ongoing dispute.

Jared L. Cooper, 26, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony bail jumping, battery using a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct using a dangerous weapon. He also was issued citations for failure to license a dog and failure to get a rabies vaccine for a dog.

Cooper’s neighbor came home at about 4 p.m. Wednesday to find Cooper sitting on his stoop on the 1400 block of Caledonia St. with a BB gun in the shape of a black handgun, according to the criminal complaint.

The man told police he had ongoing issues with Cooper and said something to him along the lines of “You think you’re tough” because he had the gun, according to the report.

In response, Cooper pointed the gun at the man and started to shoot, according to the complaint. The man ran, and Cooper ran after him, shooting him several times in the back with the BB gun before the man tripped.

After the man tripped, Cooper got on top of him and began hitting him numerous times, either with the gun or with his hands, according to the criminal complaint. Another man on scene was able to pull Cooper off of his neighbor, and then Cooper’s dog bit the neighbor twice, once on the arm and the other on the back of his knee.

The man was able to get Cooper and the neighbor separated and called police. When police arrived, they found Cooper’s neighbor covered in blood and holding a baseball bat, demanding something be done about Cooper, according to the complaint.

Cooper was taken into custody without incident and the BB gun was seized as evidence.

The victim asked Judge Todd Bjerke for a cash bond Thursday in court, saying he feared for his life if Cooper was out of jail.

Bjerke ordered a $1,000 cash bond and said if Cooper does post it, he will be forbidden from having contact with the 1400 block of Caledonia St. or the victim in the case.

Cooper has three open felony cases in La Crosse and Monroe counties. He was charged April 20 in Monroe County with two counts of felony bail jumping and using a computer to threaten injury.

In La Crosse County, he was charged last year with making a bomb scare after police say he called 911 and falsely reported a bomb in a government building and with felony bail jumping, intimidating a witness, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property earlier this year after he was accused of threatening a woman with a BB gun.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

