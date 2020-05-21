Police: La Crosse man shot neighbor with BB gun

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A La Crosse man was in court Thursday after he was accused of shooting his neighbor with a BB gun as part of an ongoing dispute.

Jared L. Cooper, 26, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony bail jumping, battery using a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct using a dangerous weapon. He also was issued citations for failure to license a dog and failure to get a rabies vaccine for a dog.

Cooper’s neighbor came home at about 4 p.m. Wednesday to find Cooper sitting on his stoop on the 1400 block of Caledonia St. with a BB gun in the shape of a black handgun, according to the criminal complaint.

The man told police he had ongoing issues with Cooper and said something to him along the lines of “You think you’re tough” because he had the gun, according to the report.

In response, Cooper pointed the gun at the man and started to shoot, according to the complaint. The man ran, and Cooper ran after him, shooting him several times in the back with the BB gun before the man tripped.