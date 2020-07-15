You are the owner of this article.
Police: La Crosse man stole credit card reader, alcohol from Onalaska hotel
Police: La Crosse man stole credit card reader, alcohol from Onalaska hotel

Chad Kowalke

A La Crosse man was accused this week of stealing a credit card reader and alcohol from an Onalaska hotel, as well as a basket of food from Kwik Trip.

Chad Kowalke, 45, no permanent address, was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with burglary, possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping, criminal damage to property and misdemeanor retail theft.

According to the complaint, Kowalke entered the Stoney Creek Inn in Onalaska Monday, grabbed one of the hotel’s carts and a garbage can from the conference center bar and filled with it items from the bar including: a credit card reader machine, three bottles of vodka, three bottles of whisky, a bottle of gin, a bottle of rum, a bottle of orange juice, two bottles of hot sauce, a cutting board, two knives, a bottle opener, an orange and a bottle of hand sanitizer.

A witness saw Kowalke in the bar, but told police she noticed the cart and thought he was making a delivery.

Kowalke left the hotel and went to a nearby Kwik Trip, where he filled a shopping basket with items and left without paying, according to the complaint.

Police found him outside the Kwik Trip, digging through the trash can and attempting to clean up a broken bottle of vodka, according to the report, and he was taken into custody. A police searched revealed meth in his shorts pocket.

Kowalke told police he planned to return the items to be recycled and ask for a job, according to the complaint.

Assistant district attorney Tom Hasle asked for a cash bond, noting Kowalke has several open cases against him in La Crosse County.

“While he’s not a violent offender, his actions have caused significant loss to local businesses,” Tom Hasle said.

Judge Elliott Levine ordered a $1,000 cash bond, requiring Kowalke to submit to drug and alcohol testing with Justice Support Services if he posts bond.

Kowalke was charged with burglary last month, as well as several counts of bail jumping.

+10 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in July

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

