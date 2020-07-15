Police: La Crosse man stole credit card reader, alcohol from Onalaska hotel

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse man was accused this week of stealing a credit card reader and alcohol from an Onalaska hotel, as well as a basket of food from Kwik Trip.

Chad Kowalke, 45, no permanent address, was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with burglary, possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping, criminal damage to property and misdemeanor retail theft.

According to the complaint, Kowalke entered the Stoney Creek Inn in Onalaska Monday, grabbed one of the hotel’s carts and a garbage can from the conference center bar and filled with it items from the bar including: a credit card reader machine, three bottles of vodka, three bottles of whisky, a bottle of gin, a bottle of rum, a bottle of orange juice, two bottles of hot sauce, a cutting board, two knives, a bottle opener, an orange and a bottle of hand sanitizer.

A witness saw Kowalke in the bar, but told police she noticed the cart and thought he was making a delivery.

Kowalke left the hotel and went to a nearby Kwik Trip, where he filled a shopping basket with items and left without paying, according to the complaint.