Police: La Crosse man stole credit card reader, alcohol from Onalaska hotel

A La Crosse man was accused this week of stealing a credit card reader and alcohol from an Onalaska hotel, as well as a basket of food from Kwik Trip.
Chad Kowalke, 45, no permanent address, was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with burglary, possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping, criminal damage to property and misdemeanor retail theft.
According to the complaint, Kowalke entered the Stoney Creek Inn in Onalaska Monday, grabbed one of the hotel’s carts and a garbage can from the conference center bar and filled with it items from the bar including: a credit card reader machine, three bottles of vodka, three bottles of whisky, a bottle of gin, a bottle of rum, a bottle of orange juice, two bottles of hot sauce, a cutting board, two knives, a bottle opener, an orange and a bottle of hand sanitizer.
A witness saw Kowalke in the bar, but told police she noticed the cart and thought he was making a delivery.
Kowalke left the hotel and went to a nearby Kwik Trip, where he filled a shopping basket with items and left without paying, according to the complaint.
Police found him outside the Kwik Trip, digging through the trash can and attempting to clean up a broken bottle of vodka, according to the report, and he was taken into custody. A police searched revealed meth in his shorts pocket.
Kowalke told police he planned to return the items to be recycled and ask for a job, according to the complaint.
Assistant district attorney Tom Hasle asked for a cash bond, noting Kowalke has several open cases against him in La Crosse County.
“While he’s not a violent offender, his actions have caused significant loss to local businesses,” Tom Hasle said.
Judge Elliott Levine ordered a $1,000 cash bond, requiring Kowalke to submit to drug and alcohol testing with Justice Support Services if he posts bond.
Kowalke was charged with burglary last month, as well as several counts of bail jumping.
Andrew Plum
Andrew M. Plum, 32, La Crosse, was charged July 14 with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping, resisting an officer and operating a motor vehicle while revoked. Plum was stopped by police Jan. 5 and sped away after nearly running over a La Crosse County Sheriff’s Deputy’s feet, according to the complaint.
Demetrius Smith
Kelsey Pendergrass
Melanie Westurn
Michael Wilson
Kelly Knudtson
Kelly R. Knudtson, 31, West Salem, was charged July 9 with two counts of felony bail jumping. Knudtson violated terms of her bond June 30 when she had contact twice with her co-defendant in a previous case, according to the complaint.
Matthew Johnson
Pader Yang
Chad Kowalke
Joshua Vue
Joshua Vue, 34, La Crosse, was charged July 7 with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Vue was found asleep in a vehicle in an alley behind the 2100 block of Market Street with a glass pipe and four gem bags with a total of 12.3 grams of meth inside, according to the complaint.
Katie McCune
Katie R. McCune, 42, was charged July 6 with felony bail jumping and possession of methamphetamine. Katie had meth June 16 when she was detained after being a passenger in a stolen vehicle, according to the complaint.
Jeffery Stellick
Jeffery D. Stellick, 35, was charged July 6 with operating a motor vehicle without consent and fraudulent use of a credit card. An EatStreet driver reported his vehicle stolen after he left the car running while making a delivery June 15. Stellick was found June 16 driving the vehicle and attempted to use the victim’s debit card at Foot Locker, according to the complaint.
John Ybarra
Kiara Kiesow
Eric M. Stevens
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
