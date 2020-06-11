Police: La Crosse man stole meth before fleeing Tuesday

Officers deployed spike trips behind his rear tires, according to police, because Kletzke had a history of fleeing police; however, Kletzke drove over the strips and fled in his vehicle.

Police say Kletzke fled northbound on Mormon Coulee Road, despite four flat tires, and police attempted to get him to stop, continuing north before coming to a stop at 16th and Farnam streets.

Kletzke locked his doors and refused to exit his vehicle, according to police, and officers used a bean bag round to break the rear window and take Kletzke into custody. Neither officers nor Kletzke were injured.

Police found a .357 revolver, 2 grams of fentanyl, drug pipes and 23.6 grams of marijuana in the vehicle, according to the complaint. They also found several fake $100 and $1 bills.

Kletzke told police he fled because he was scared and addicted to meth, saying he left prison “dope sick” and had been doing drugs while incarcerated.

Kletzke, who refused to appear in court Thursday, is being held in the La Crosse County Jail. Kletzke has a criminal history in Wisconsin dating back to 2007. He was convicted of felony fleeing an officer in 2008, stalking in 2009 and possession of a firearm by a felon in 2012 and 2017.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.