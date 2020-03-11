Police: La Crosse man strangled ex-girlfriend, cut off her hair

A La Crosse man was in court Wednesday after he was accused of strangling his ex-girlfriend and cutting off pieces of her hair in January.
Christian A. M. Bouquet, 20, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with strangulation and suffocation, intimidating a victim to dissuade reporting, battery, theft of movable property, battery and disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint, the woman had recently broken up with Bouquet Jan. 31 when he came to her home to talk. During the discussion about their relationship, Bouquet became angry and began punching the woman, striking her 10 to 15 times, leaving visible bruises on her arms, legs and back.
As he continued to hit her, the woman attempted to call police, according to the complaint. He grabbed her wrist to prevent her from calling 911 and bit her. The woman showed the teeth marks to police.
The woman told police that Bouquet said, “You made me do this to you,” and “I hope you learn; you should just go kill yourself,” as he hit her, according to the complaint.
Bouquet also strangled her twice for five seconds each, then grabbed a scissors and started cutting pieces off, according to the report.
The woman also told police Bouquet stole her wallet with $400 in cash she had made as a server the day before Jan. 28 and punched her in the head, saying “I’m not sorry for hurting you” Jan. 29, according to the complaint.
Bouquet was arrested Tuesday after he was pulled over on 10th and Jackson streets in La Crosse.
An officer stopped him after noting that he failed to have a license plate on the front bumper of his vehicle, according to the complaint.
Bouquet lied about his name; however, police were able to identify him by his birthday and address. Bouquet had a bag of marijuana in the vehicle at the time of his arrest, according to the complaint. He was charged with obstructing an officer and possession of THC in connection with the traffic stop.
Bouquet is also facing charges of criminal damage to property, battery, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer in Columbia County.
Judge Todd Bjerke ordered that he be held on a $1,000 cash bond and have no contact with the victim. He is scheduled to be back in court March 18 for a preliminary hearing.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.