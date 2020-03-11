Police: La Crosse man strangled ex-girlfriend, cut off her hair

A La Crosse man was in court Wednesday after he was accused of strangling his ex-girlfriend and cutting off pieces of her hair in January.

Christian A. M. Bouquet, 20, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with strangulation and suffocation, intimidating a victim to dissuade reporting, battery, theft of movable property, battery and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman had recently broken up with Bouquet Jan. 31 when he came to her home to talk. During the discussion about their relationship, Bouquet became angry and began punching the woman, striking her 10 to 15 times, leaving visible bruises on her arms, legs and back.

As he continued to hit her, the woman attempted to call police, according to the complaint. He grabbed her wrist to prevent her from calling 911 and bit her. The woman showed the teeth marks to police.

The woman told police that Bouquet said, “You made me do this to you,” and “I hope you learn; you should just go kill yourself,” as he hit her, according to the complaint.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bouquet also strangled her twice for five seconds each, then grabbed a scissors and started cutting pieces off, according to the report.