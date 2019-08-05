A La Crosse man is being blackmailed for "sexual-type texts" conversations he was involved in Friday, authorities say.
The 26-year-old man said he used an app called Kik, an instant messaging mobile app, that was connected to his email that had his first and last name, according to the police report.
The unknown suspect blackmailed the victim, who later sent a picture of a $100 Amazon gift card, police said.
The suspect later threatened the victim again via a text from a phone number listed under the name Ehis Gv, authorities said. The blackmailer demanded the victim send $50 every Friday or the suspect will tell the victim's family: "This is going to be nasty," the suspect texted along with the victim's parents' address.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.