Police: La Crosse man twice tried — and failed — to escape from jail transport van

A La Crosse man known as “Trainwreck,” according to court records, was accused Tuesday of twice trying to escape a jail transport van last week.

Jeremy J. Breidel, 33, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with battery by prisoners, two counts of escaping criminal arrest, felony bail jumping and criminal damage to property, all as a repeat offender.

According to the complaint:

Breidel was an inmate in the La Crosse County Jail on Nov. 26 when he told jail staff he had swallowed a toothbrush. He was taken to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse for a procedure to deal with the toothbrush the next day where health care professionals found there was no toothbrush in his body.

A sheriff’s reserve deputy placed Breidel in the transport van and returned a wheelchair to the hospital. While his back was turned, Breidel was able to get out of the van and started running; however, he only got about 100 yards before he was recaptured and returned to the van.