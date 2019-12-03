Police: La Crosse man twice tried — and failed — to escape from jail transport van

A La Crosse man known as “Trainwreck,” according to court records, was accused Tuesday of twice trying to escape a jail transport van last week.
Jeremy J. Breidel, 33, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with battery by prisoners, two counts of escaping criminal arrest, felony bail jumping and criminal damage to property, all as a repeat offender.
According to the complaint:
Breidel was an inmate in the La Crosse County Jail on Nov. 26 when he told jail staff he had swallowed a toothbrush. He was taken to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse for a procedure to deal with the toothbrush the next day where health care professionals found there was no toothbrush in his body.
A sheriff’s reserve deputy placed Breidel in the transport van and returned a wheelchair to the hospital. While his back was turned, Breidel was able to get out of the van and started running; however, he only got about 100 yards before he was recaptured and returned to the van.
During the drive back to the jail, Breidel jumped out of the transport van near the 1000 block of Fourth Street. The deputy was able to stop the van and grab Breidel before he got away, and then Breidel began head-butting the deputy. The deputy pushed Breidel back into the van; however, Breidel was able to get into the driver’s seat and get the vehicle in drive before the deputy removed the key.
You have free articles remaining.
That was when back-up arrived after a bystander called 911.
According to the deputy, Breidel said he wanted to get home to his family for the holiday.
Breidel is being held on a $10,000 cash bond ordered by Judge Ramona Gonzalez and is scheduled to be back in court Dec. 13.
Breidel has a lengthy criminal history including fleeing officers. He has five open cases that include allegations of possession of methamphetamine, theft and felony bail jumping.
Jack Freitag
Jonathan Baum
Tyler Peterson
Tiffany Penkalski
Tyler Hoffman
Tyler Marvin Hoffman, 18, Kellogg, Minn., was charged Dec. 3 with strangulation and suffocation, intimidation of a victim and battery, all with a domestic abuse enhancer. Hoffman wrapped his arm around a woman’s neck Nov. 29 while in La Crosse, hit her in the face and threatened to harm her if she told police, according to the complaint.
Tristen Schmeckpeper
Rebekka Ames
Darnell Hamilton
Benjamin Stetzer
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The building at 333 Vine St. is a criminal justice hub. The La Crosse County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center, which opened in 1997 with …
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.