A La Crosse woman was arrested for drunken driving after causing an crash Friday evening on Mormon Coulee Road.

Debra J. Stellner, 59, had a blood-alcohol content of 0.31% when she was booked into the La Crosse County Jail on charges of hit-and-run of an attended vehicle, first-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without insurance.

According to the police report, La Crosse police responded at 5:56 p.m. Friday to 3749 Mormon Coulee Road for a car crash. A woman told police Stellner pulled in front of her, causing her to run into Stellner’s vehicle.

The two drivers pulled into the parking lot of Vick’s Bar, and Stellner went inside without speaking to the other driver, according to the report. Stellner then left and walked to the Welch Motel down the road.

La Crosse police found her there and Stellner failed several field sobriety tests. She was taken into custody and transported to the jail.

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

