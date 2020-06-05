Police: La Crosse woman steals car, crashes it after running red light

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A La Crosse woman was in court Friday after she was accused of stealing a car and fleeing police at speeds of up to 60 to 70 mph before crashing it on La Crosse’s South Side, then biting a police officer.

Tiffany Thomson, 24, no permanent address, got into a gold Jeep Liberty at 1:04 p.m. Wednesday after finding it with the keys inside at Sixth and King streets, according to the complaint.

A witness tried to stop her, telling her the car wasn’t hers, and she drove off, according to the report. She drove erratically and was spotted by police speeding down Copeland Avenue, then parking behind the Salvation Army Thrift Store, according to the complaint.

A La Crosse investigator stopped and Thomson backed into the police squad vehicle, damaging the front bumper, then again drove off, according to the complaint.

Police again located Thomson at 1:51 p.m., after she ran a red light and struck three other vehicles at the intersection of Mormon Coulee Road and Losey Boulevard, according to the complaint.

When an officer asked Thomson her name, she said she was Buddha, then tensed her arms and tried to pull away. While two officers were handcuffing her, she bit one in the arm and began kicking her legs, according to the complaint.