Police: La Crosse woman steals car, crashes it after running red light

A La Crosse woman was in court Friday after she was accused of stealing a car and fleeing police at speeds of up to 60 to 70 mph before crashing it on La Crosse’s South Side, then biting a police officer.
Tiffany Thomson, 24, no permanent address, got into a gold Jeep Liberty at 1:04 p.m. Wednesday after finding it with the keys inside at Sixth and King streets, according to the complaint.
A witness tried to stop her, telling her the car wasn’t hers, and she drove off, according to the report. She drove erratically and was spotted by police speeding down Copeland Avenue, then parking behind the Salvation Army Thrift Store, according to the complaint.
A La Crosse investigator stopped and Thomson backed into the police squad vehicle, damaging the front bumper, then again drove off, according to the complaint.
Police again located Thomson at 1:51 p.m., after she ran a red light and struck three other vehicles at the intersection of Mormon Coulee Road and Losey Boulevard, according to the complaint.
When an officer asked Thomson her name, she said she was Buddha, then tensed her arms and tried to pull away. While two officers were handcuffing her, she bit one in the arm and began kicking her legs, according to the complaint.
She was transported to the La Crosse County Jail.
Thomson was charged Friday with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, battery to a law enforcement officer and attempting to flee a traffic officer.
Deputy district attorney Jessica Skemp asked for a $1,500 cash bond, noting that Thomson has had four charges in the last six months.
“I think her track record while on bond and struggle to avoid being taken into custody in this particular case indicate she would be a risk to not appear in the future,” Skemp said.
Judge Scott Horne ordered a $500 cash bond, citing the gravity of the charges and Thomson’s lack of stable housing. If she posts bond, she will be prohibited from driving, consuming drugs or alcohol and be required to comply with random testing by Justice Support Services.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.