Police launch 'Click It or Ticket' campaign

Law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin have launched the "Click It or Ticket" campaign.

Through June 6, law enforcement will patrol longer hours to enforce Wisconsin's seat belt laws. The annual enforcement campaign coincides with the first summer travel holiday of 2021.

"Wisconsinites are anxious to resume their holiday traditions that often include a long weekend getaway or day trip," said Jackson County sheriff Duane Waldera. "With an increased number of cars flooding the roads for the upcoming Memorial Day holiday, it's vital that we get the word out about the importance of wearing a seat belt.

According to law enforcement, 89% of Wisconsin motorists wear seat belts, and the 11% that don't accounted for 43% of all drivers and passengers killed in Wisconsin traffic crashes in 2020.

Wisconsin's primary seat belt law, in place since 2009, allows law enforcement to stop and cite motorists for failing to wear a seat belt. Drivers can also be cited for every unbuckled passenger in their vehicle.

Failure to fasten a seat belt is among the most common traffic violations in Wisconsin, resulting in more than 27,000 traffic convictions last year.

