You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police looking for La Crosse man accused of breaking into Shelby home, slapping woman
0 comments
alert top story

Police looking for La Crosse man accused of breaking into Shelby home, slapping woman

{{featured_button_text}}
Johnathon Steele (copy)

Steele

A La Crosse man was charged Friday with two felonies after he was accused of breaking into a town of Shelby home.

Johnathon A. Steele, 38, no permanent address, broke into a woman’s home at just after 1 a.m. Thursday, slapped her across the face and threatened her before stabbing a bed and pillows several times, according to the criminal complaint filed Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Police were called to the woman’s home just before 2 a.m. Thursday to find that Steele had left after being hit with an end table by another man, according to the complaint. The woman told police Steele woke her up to tell her he was no longer on drugs, and she was confused because he wasn’t supposed to be in her home.

The woman said they argued, and Steele slapped her and made her move to several different rooms before taking a pink Ozark Trail Leatherman mult-itool out of her purse, according to the complaint. He then extended the knife and began slashing holes into the sheets and the bed before getting on top of her and placing his hand over her mouth and nose.

That was when another man hit Steele with the table and he left out the back door, bleeding heavily from his head and neck, according to the complaint. That man told police Steele threatened to kidnap the woman and murder everyone in the home so there would be no witnesses.

Steele was charged with false imprisonment, burglary with a dangerous weapon, criminal damage to property, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct, all as a repeat offender.

Steele was previously convicted of battery, violating a harassment restraining order, fourth-degree sexual assault, disorderly conduct and intimidating a victim by threatening force.

A warrant has been issued for Steele’s arrest.

+7 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in May

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News