Police looking for La Crosse man accused of breaking into Shelby home, slapping woman

A La Crosse man was charged Friday with two felonies after he was accused of breaking into a town of Shelby home.
Johnathon A. Steele, 38, no permanent address, broke into a woman’s home at just after 1 a.m. Thursday, slapped her across the face and threatened her before stabbing a bed and pillows several times, according to the criminal complaint filed Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
Police were called to the woman’s home just before 2 a.m. Thursday to find that Steele had left after being hit with an end table by another man, according to the complaint. The woman told police Steele woke her up to tell her he was no longer on drugs, and she was confused because he wasn’t supposed to be in her home.
The woman said they argued, and Steele slapped her and made her move to several different rooms before taking a pink Ozark Trail Leatherman mult-itool out of her purse, according to the complaint. He then extended the knife and began slashing holes into the sheets and the bed before getting on top of her and placing his hand over her mouth and nose.
That was when another man hit Steele with the table and he left out the back door, bleeding heavily from his head and neck, according to the complaint. That man told police Steele threatened to kidnap the woman and murder everyone in the home so there would be no witnesses.
Steele was charged with false imprisonment, burglary with a dangerous weapon, criminal damage to property, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct, all as a repeat offender.
Steele was previously convicted of battery, violating a harassment restraining order, fourth-degree sexual assault, disorderly conduct and intimidating a victim by threatening force.
A warrant has been issued for Steele’s arrest.
Taylor J. Murphy, 26, was charged May 12 with substantial battery, damage to property, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, all as a repeat offender. On March 26, it was reported Murphy had physically assaulted a man with a bolt cutter, and damaged the man's vehicle on Winneshiek Road, cracking the windshield, smashing the two side mirrors and damaging the trunk, front grill and driver's side door, which Murphy admitted to, according to the complaint.
Jeffrey D. Brandt, 49, La Crosse, was charged May 12 with felony bail jumping and possession of methamphetamine and THC. Brandt was found with a pill bottle containing drug paraphernalia, which included an unidentified "tan powdery substance," after officers were dispatched to the scene near Liberty and Gillette streets for reports of a fight on March 22, according to the complaint.
Timothy J. Tennant, 21, La Crosse, was charged May 12 with strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, battery and disorderly conduct. Early on March 31, Tennant trapped his girlfriend in their bedroom during an argument. The fight became physical, and Tennant attempted to strangle the woman several times, according to the complaint.
Robert L. Watrud, 39, Whitehall, was charged May 8 with possession of methamphetamine and issuing worthless checks, both as a repeat offender. Watrud had meth April 26 when he was arrested for purchasing items at Coulee Region RV for $330.20 using a check from an inactive account, according to the complaint.
