Police looking for La Crosse man accused of breaking into Shelby home, slapping woman

A La Crosse man was charged Friday with two felonies after he was accused of breaking into a town of Shelby home.

Johnathon A. Steele, 38, no permanent address, broke into a woman’s home at just after 1 a.m. Thursday, slapped her across the face and threatened her before stabbing a bed and pillows several times, according to the criminal complaint filed Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Police were called to the woman’s home just before 2 a.m. Thursday to find that Steele had left after being hit with an end table by another man, according to the complaint. The woman told police Steele woke her up to tell her he was no longer on drugs, and she was confused because he wasn’t supposed to be in her home.

The woman said they argued, and Steele slapped her and made her move to several different rooms before taking a pink Ozark Trail Leatherman mult-itool out of her purse, according to the complaint. He then extended the knife and began slashing holes into the sheets and the bed before getting on top of her and placing his hand over her mouth and nose.