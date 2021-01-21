Police make arrest after shooting in La Crosse

Police arrested a 24-year-old La Crosse man after a Wednesday shooting in La Crosse.

Tyrone J. Johnson was booked on charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, felon in possession of a firearm, battery, intimidating a witness and two counts of bail jumping.

According to the La Crosse Police Department, officers were dispatched to 1020 5th Avenue South for a possible fight in the backyard with a report of shots being fired. Upon arrival, police located spent shell casings, but nobody was injured from the gunfire.

Johnson was arrested a short time later during what police described as a "high-risk traffic stop." Police say a firearm was located in the vehicle.

According to police, Johnson is a convicted felon in Illinois for manufacture/deliver of a non-narcotic drug in 2016.

In Wisconsin, he has two felony bonds and one misdemeanor bond out from La Crosse County. The felony bonds are for incidents relating to shots fired in July 2020 and a fight in the downtown area in November 2020. The misdemeanor bond is for a domestic-related incident in November 2019.

The shooting is the third investigated by La Crosse in less than a week. Police have yet to determine if any of the shootings are related at this time.