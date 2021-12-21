 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by : The Board Store
alert top story

Police make arrest in Holmen drive-by shooting; second firearms offense this year for suspect

  • 0

Police have made an arrest in a drive-by shooting in Holmen.

Thirty-one-year-old Wesley Dollar of Boscobel was arrested in Boscobel Monday by the Grant County Sheriff's Office. He faces a charge of attempted homicide and was placed on a probation hold.

The shooting occurred Saturday shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Cliffview Drive, where a bullet was fired into an occupied residence and left one person injured.

Holmen police say the incident remains under investigation with the possibility of additional charges.

It's the second time this year that Dollar has been implicated in a firearms offense in La Crosse County. Dollar allegedly pointed a shotgun at two people July 11 at a city of Onalaska residence and was charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and a felon in possession of a firearm. He was bound over for trial on the charges Nov. 4. 

Dollar was free on a $2,000 signature bond at the time of the Holmen shooting.

People are also reading…

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Holmen Police Department at 608-526-4212 or hpd@holmenwi.com.

From 2015 to 2016, murder and non-negligent manslaughter rates in the United States went up 8.4%, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Here is a look at the cities with the highest murder rates in the country.
Wesley Dollar

Dollar
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Gift returns expected to reach record highs this year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News