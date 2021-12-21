Police make arrest in Holmen drive-by shooting; second firearms offense this year for suspect

Police have made an arrest in a drive-by shooting in Holmen.

Thirty-one-year-old Wesley Dollar of Boscobel was arrested in Boscobel Monday by the Grant County Sheriff's Office. He faces a charge of attempted homicide and was placed on a probation hold.

The shooting occurred Saturday shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Cliffview Drive, where a bullet was fired into an occupied residence and left one person injured.

Holmen police say the incident remains under investigation with the possibility of additional charges.

It's the second time this year that Dollar has been implicated in a firearms offense in La Crosse County. Dollar allegedly pointed a shotgun at two people July 11 at a city of Onalaska residence and was charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and a felon in possession of a firearm. He was bound over for trial on the charges Nov. 4.

Dollar was free on a $2,000 signature bond at the time of the Holmen shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Holmen Police Department at 608-526-4212 or hpd@holmenwi.com.

