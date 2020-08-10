Police: Man arrested after flashing gun while drunk on La Crosse's North Side

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Milwaukee man was arrested early Sunday after police say he was flashing a gun at people while drunk on La Crosse’s North Side.

Alfonso L. Williams, 41, was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police received a pair of complaints of a man carrying alcohol and a handgun at just after 6 a.m. Sunday near the area of St. Andrews and Charles streets, according to the complaint.

A man told police he was walking by a nearby park when he said good morning to Williams, according to the complaint. Williams responded that it was a good day and nobody was going to mess with him, showing the stranger the firearm tucked in his waistband.

A conductor with Canadian-Pacific Rail Company also reported seeing a man with a bottle of something in one hand had displayed a gun while he passed, according to the complaint.

While Williams did not threaten either man, according to the complaint, they were concerned because of the combination of alcohol and guns.