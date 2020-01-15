Police: Man arrested after smashing car windows at Valley View Mall in La Crosse

A homeless man was arrested Tuesday after smashing the windows out of two cars outside Valley View Mall and trying to steal the keys from the drivers inside, according to La Crosse police.
Both the La Crosse and Onalaska police departments were called at about 2:40 p.m. to the mall on Hwy. 16 for a complaint that someone was smashing car windows.
They arrived to find Uneke R. Scarbrough, 27, who witnesses say smashed the window of one car and tried to forcibly take the keys and cellphone of the driver, according to police. He went on to smash the window of another car and try to take the keys of the driver in that vehicle as well.
According to police, he also attempted to physically resist police once he was taken into custody on charges of operating a motor vehicle without consent using force, robbery with use of force, theft, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping.
It’s not the first time Scarbrough has gotten into trouble for breaking windows in La Crosse County; he was charged last week with criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct — both misdemeanors — after he was accused of breaking two windows Jan. 7 at the Catholic Charities Warming Center.
You have free articles remaining.
According to the criminal complaint, Scarbrough was told that the Warming Center was at capacity when he arrived after 9 p.m. Jan. 7. He became upset and began pacing outside before throwing a brick through one window and attempting to smash another with a metal pole.
Scarbrough was using the pole on the second window when police arrived, according to the complaint, and then began moving toward police aggressively before giving up when an officer drew his stun gun.
While charges were filed Jan. 8, Scarbrough remained in the La Crosse County Jail, refusing to come to La Crosse County Circuit Court for his initial appearance until Monday, when he was given a $500 signature bond by Judge Scott Horne.
Benjamin L. Britt
Benjamin L. Britt, 46, Viroqua, was charged Jan. 14 with possession of methamphetamine. Britt had meth in his pocket and pants Jan. 3 during a traffic stop, according to the complaint.
Christopher Malone
Harold Geanie Jr.
Cherish Roberts
Cherish M. Roberts, 25, Holmen, was charged Jan. 13 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. Roberts had meth, marijuana and glass pipes Dec. 27, according to the complaint.
Danielle Minea
Justin Tillman
Nemo Yang
Todd Alberts
Jeffrey Sampson
Xai Vang
Zachary Miller
Anita Parce
Anita M. Parce, 23, no permanent address, was charged Jan. 10 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police found meth and a glass pipe in her bag Dec. 30, according to the complaint.
Randy Russell Jr.
Delamonte E.L. Hill
Delamonte E.L. Hill, 18, La Crescent, Minn., was charged Jan. 9 with strangulation and suffocation, substantial battery intending bodily harm and disorderly conduct. Hill put his hand around a woman’s neck and squeezed, slammed her head against a door window and punched her, according to the criminal complaint.
Shanna Tondola
Louis W. Steele
Louis W. Steele, 35, La Crosse, was charged with felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct. Steele violated terms of a previous bond forbidding new crimes Jan. 4 when he swore and yelled at a woman, according to the criminal complaint.
Michael Hemker
Steven Huntington
Kieng Yang
David Swertfeger
Timothy Kasten
Timothy A. Kasten, 28, Onalaska, was charged Jan. 8 with retail theft as a party to a crime and felony bail jumping. He was also charged with possession of methamphetamine in a different case. Kasten took several items in December from Menards, violating terms of his bond, and had meth in his pocket when arrested Dec. 21, according to the two complaints.
James Ramsey
Michael Ryan
Karla Dank
Karla J. Dank, 58, West Salem, was charged Jan. 7 with possession with intent to deliver THC, obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dank had 47.2 grams of marijuana Dec. 20, tried to shut the door on police and had a marijuana pipe, according to the complaint.
Quintin Stello
Javontay Scott
Reuben Bates
Robert Wilson
Robert D. Wilson, 25, no permanent address, was charged Jan. 2 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Wilson was found doing meth in a vehicle at about noon Dec. 30 outside the Salvation Army, according to the complaint, and he handed over meth and two needles to a Salvation Army social worker.
John Young
Jordan M. Weiker
Jordan M. Weiker, 30, La Crosse, was charged Jan. 2 with discharging bodily fluid at a public safety worker, resisting an officer, attempted battery and disorderly conduct. Weiker became belligerent at about 2:17 a.m. Dec. 14 at an Onalaska restaurant and bar, according to the complaint, and swung a bag at a bartender, then poked and spit at a police officer.
Lavon Liggins
Star Yang
Star Yang, 33, Holmen, was charged Jan. 2 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender. Yang had 0.06 grams of meth, a meth pipe and marijuana Dec. 27, according to the complaint.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The building at 333 Vine St. is a criminal justice hub. The La Crosse County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center, which opened in 1997 with …
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.