Police: Man arrested after smashing car windows at Valley View Mall in La Crosse

A homeless man was arrested Tuesday after smashing the windows out of two cars outside Valley View Mall and trying to steal the keys from the drivers inside, according to La Crosse police.

Both the La Crosse and Onalaska police departments were called at about 2:40 p.m. to the mall on Hwy. 16 for a complaint that someone was smashing car windows.

They arrived to find Uneke R. Scarbrough, 27, who witnesses say smashed the window of one car and tried to forcibly take the keys and cellphone of the driver, according to police. He went on to smash the window of another car and try to take the keys of the driver in that vehicle as well.

According to police, he also attempted to physically resist police once he was taken into custody on charges of operating a motor vehicle without consent using force, robbery with use of force, theft, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping.

It’s not the first time Scarbrough has gotten into trouble for breaking windows in La Crosse County; he was charged last week with criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct — both misdemeanors — after he was accused of breaking two windows Jan. 7 at the Catholic Charities Warming Center.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}