Police: Man drove stolen vehicle from Dells, saying 'grandma is going to enjoy this new car'
topical top story

Police: Man drove stolen vehicle from Dells, saying 'grandma is going to enjoy this new car'

A 32-year-old Wisconsin Dells man was arrested in Onalaska May 11 after allegedly stealing a vehicle and using its radio to brag that his grandmother will enjoy the “new ride.”

Joseph A. Hunt faces a felony charge of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and misdemeanor charges of operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court, Wisconsin Original Ducks in Lake Delton reported a work vehicle had been stolen from the parking lot. Prior to realizing the vehicle was stolen, employees reported “strange” radio chatter, including “My grandma is going to enjoy this new car. God bless.”

After discovering the vehicle was stolen, employees tracked the vehicle using GPS and contacted On-Star to have the vehicle shut down. The vehicle was brought to a halt after Hunt exited Interstate 90 at Rose Street.

The complaint says Hunt denied that the vehicle was stolen and gave police inconsistent information about how he obtained it. He was arrested and transported to the La Crosse Jail.

Hunt has an initial appearance in La Crosse County Circuit Court set for June 9.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

